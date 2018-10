WWE Super Show-Down 2018: B/R Expert Match Picks, Predictions and Analysis

1 of 5

Daniel Bryan vs. The Miz

Q: Both of these Superstars are deserving of a WWE title shot. Which one would you rather see win at Super Show-Down and why?

KB: Bryan will get his soon enough, but it’s been far too long since The Miz got his chance at the top. His first and only WWE Championship reign was a disaster due to his lack of readiness for that spot. He has grown leaps and bounds since main eventing WrestleMania 27.

The first time it was clear that The A-Lister had taken the next step as a wrestler was his match with a newly signed Styles, and I would love to see what the two can do together now. It would be a fantastic contest and perhaps set up for The Miz to get well-deserved respect with a world title reign.

The Bellas and Ronda Rousey vs. The Riott Squad

Q: Which member of The Riott Squad do you think will win the women’s title first? Why her?

KB: The stable is named after Riott for a reason. She’s the most complete star of the trio and clearly the most comfortable in the ring. While I do see good things coming in the future for Logan as well since she is finally getting comfortable, there’s a big gap between the leader of the stable and her two friends.

That was on full display in Riott’s match against Rousey on Monday. In fact, it’s almost a shock that she hasn’t already won the women’s title. Her work with Charlotte earlier in the year as well as with Bayley and Sasha after the move to Raw has proven she’s one of the company’s best all-around performers.

Triple H vs. The Undertaker

Q: On a scale of 1-10, how excited are you for this supposed final match between Triple H and The Undertaker? Explain why you feel that way.

KB: Two. I don’t think the match will be a disaster, but I’m not interested in seeing any more of the modern iterations of HHH and Taker. The Deadman has especially been falling apart in the ring, so he needs to keep this short and sweet while Hunter stretches every match out an extra 10 minutes. I’d rather their last match was at WrestleMania 28.