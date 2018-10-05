WWE Super Show-Down 2018: B/R Expert Match Picks, Predictions and Analysis

WWE Super Show-Down 2018: B/R Expert Match Picks, Predictions and AnalysisOctober 5, 2018
- The IIconics vs. Naomi and Asuka
- The Bellas and Ronda Rousey vs. The Riott Squad
- Cedric Alexander vs. Buddy Murphy (Cruiserweight Championship)
- The New Day vs. The Bar (SD Tag Team Championships)
- The Shield vs. The Dogs of War
- Bobby Lashley and John Cena vs. Elias and Kevin Owens
- Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte (SD Women’s Championship)
- Daniel Bryan vs. The Miz
- AJ Styles vs. Samoa Joe (WWE Championship)
- The Undertaker vs. Triple H
- Anthony Mango (AM) (@ToeKneeManGo)
- Kevin Berge (KB) (@TheBerge_)
- Erik Beaston (EB) (@ErikBeaston)
- Chris Mueller (CM) (@BR_Doctor)
On October 6, for the first time ever, WWE will hold a pay-per-view event in Melbourne, Australia called Super Show-Down.
Like The Greatest Royal Rumble, SSD is more of a one-time special than a regular WWE event, so the card has been stacked with marquee matches to make it feel as much like WrestleMania as possible.
Here is a look at the full card for Saturday's event, according to WWE.com:
The writers will analyze some of the biggest feuds and provide predictions for all of the matches. Our group is made up of the following:
Each writer will answer two questions about different matches, but we will all be talking about Triple H vs. The Undertaker since that is the biggest attraction.
Kevin Berge
Daniel Bryan vs. The Miz
Q: Both of these Superstars are deserving of a WWE title shot. Which one would you rather see win at Super Show-Down and why?
KB: Bryan will get his soon enough, but it’s been far too long since The Miz got his chance at the top. His first and only WWE Championship reign was a disaster due to his lack of readiness for that spot. He has grown leaps and bounds since main eventing WrestleMania 27.
The first time it was clear that The A-Lister had taken the next step as a wrestler was his match with a newly signed Styles, and I would love to see what the two can do together now. It would be a fantastic contest and perhaps set up for The Miz to get well-deserved respect with a world title reign.
The Bellas and Ronda Rousey vs. The Riott Squad
Q: Which member of The Riott Squad do you think will win the women’s title first? Why her?
KB: The stable is named after Riott for a reason. She’s the most complete star of the trio and clearly the most comfortable in the ring. While I do see good things coming in the future for Logan as well since she is finally getting comfortable, there’s a big gap between the leader of the stable and her two friends.
That was on full display in Riott’s match against Rousey on Monday. In fact, it’s almost a shock that she hasn’t already won the women’s title. Her work with Charlotte earlier in the year as well as with Bayley and Sasha after the move to Raw has proven she’s one of the company’s best all-around performers.
Triple H vs. The Undertaker
Q: On a scale of 1-10, how excited are you for this supposed final match between Triple H and The Undertaker? Explain why you feel that way.
KB: Two. I don’t think the match will be a disaster, but I’m not interested in seeing any more of the modern iterations of HHH and Taker. The Deadman has especially been falling apart in the ring, so he needs to keep this short and sweet while Hunter stretches every match out an extra 10 minutes. I’d rather their last match was at WrestleMania 28.
Erik Beaston
AJ Styles vs. Samoa Joe
Q: Styles has had a historic title reign lasting almost a year on SmackDown. Why is Joe the perfect person to end his reign? If you don’t think he is, who would be a better choice and why?
EB: Joe is not the right Superstar to end Styles’ reign. He is credible and would make a great champion but him beating Styles would almost be a disappointment. It would be one wrestler ending another’s incredibly strong reign, with few credible directions to head in after. No, the man to end Styles’ reign is...The Miz.
The Hollywood A-Lister has been the best heel in wrestling and the braggadocious promos alone, coupled with the potential for a Miz vs. Bryan WrestleMania title bout make it worth ending Styles’ run.
Cedric Alexander vs. Buddy Murphy
Q: This might end up being the best match on the entire card from a wrestling standpoint. Where should WWE place it in the lineup so it doesn’t overshadow the marquee matches? Explain your reasoning.
EB: This should go on second on the card. The company will rely on a match like The New Day vs. The Bar to kick off the show, and without risking the aforementioned overshadowing of other matches on the card WWE almost certainly considers more important, the second-match cool down spot seems likely.
Even from that unenviable position on the card, do not be surprised if Alexander and Murphy make like their last title bout and wow the fans in Australia en route to one of the best matches on the entire show.
Triple H vs. The Undertaker
Q: On a scale of 1-10, how excited are you for this supposed final match between Triple H and The Undertaker? Explain why you feel that way.
EB: A solid 7, if only because WWE has done a fairly masterful job of putting the match together. What was announced as a one-off to entice viewers has developed into one of the most compelling bouts in recent memory.
The return of Shawn Michaels and Kane, the utilization of history to propel their story forward and the aura of the Superstars involved has helped elevate it far beyond that of a glorified house show main event and into a legitimate marquee bout. Throw in the simplicity of the entire ordeal and you have a match and story that is a throwback to a simpler time in pro wrestling.
Anthony Mango
The Shield vs. The Dogs of War
Q: Are you even a little excited about this match? Why or why not?
AM: I hate to be that guy, but no, I'm not very excited. Reigns and Strowman have had enough matches over the past two years, Strowman shouldn't be a heel right now, Ziggler and Rollins have feuded since June, and the random pairings of these six, in general, have happened too many times for me to feel like I haven't already seen it a million times.
The match has no stakes. It's a Raw main event, for the most part. I'm a fan of all six guys, but this has been on repeat for two months, and I'm just tired of it.
The New Day vs. The Bar
Q: Which SmackDown tag team could have been added to this match to make it into a more exciting Triple Threat?
AM: Since all other tag teams have been fighting among themselves for a while, there aren't any particularly exciting options left. It would be more interesting to take a duo like The Street Profits from NXT and add them into the mix. However, if we're limited to just the SmackDown crew, The Colons, as much as they lack credibility, would at least be something different. It's just a shame Carlito isn't in the mix.
Triple H vs. The Undertaker
Q: On a scale of 1-10, how excited are you for this supposed final match between Triple H and The Undertaker? Explain why you feel that way.
AM: Again, I hate to be so negative, but I'm at about a 5. Undertaker is my second-favorite of all time and Shawn Michaels is my absolute favorite, with Triple H and Kane being high up there, too, so I should be ecstatic. However, Undertaker has looked really rough and I don't think he'll be able to deliver in the ring, Michaels being bald throws me for a loop and I've already seen this match before when all participants were in better shape.
That was supposed to be the end of an era back then and I have a feeling this "Last time ever" gimmick will prove to be nonsense, too, so I'm not buying into that hype. Basically, I look at this in the way we viewed the performances of Roddy Piper and others who returned past their prime, in that it's great to see them out of nostalgia, but they won't tear the house down like WWE is trying to convince me they will. Hopefully, I'm wrong.
Chris Mueller
Bobby Lashley and John Cena vs. Kevin Owens and Elias
Q: How did Cena’s absence during the buildup for this match affect how much people care about it? Would him being there have made a difference?
CM: Cena’s absence didn’t mean much in the buildup because this is a throwaway match. The only reason to have it is to get Owens, Lashley, Elias and Cena a spot on the card. The only way Cena being there would have helped is it would have led to the possibility of him facing Lashley at some point down the line. They have unfinished business from years ago, so it would be fun to see that continued.
Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte
Q: Why do you think the fans refuse to boo Lynch?
CM: The WWE Universe has always liked Lynch, but the reason everyone has become so much more vocal about it recently is that she has finally been given a meaty storyline to sink her teeth into. When you appreciate someone’s ability and connect with their struggle, anything short of kicking a puppy won’t get the crowd to turn on them. Basically, she is a tweener at this point. She hasn’t insulted the fans, so there is no reason to dislike her.
Triple H vs. The Undertaker
Q: On a scale of 1-10, how excited are you for this supposed final match between Triple H and The Undertaker? Explain why you feel that way.
CM: I am at about a four. I understand why WWE booked this match for this particular event, but in the end, there is no way it will ever live up to their past encounters. Taker has slowed down significantly and Triple H has barely wrestled in recent years. This match is for the casual fans because Triple H and The Undertaker are still more recognizable names than everyone else on the roster. If it ends up being passable, that will be a success in my book.
Predictions
- The IIconics (EB, CM) vs. Naomi and Asuka (KB, AM)
- The Bellas and Rousey (EB, KB, AM, CM) vs. The Riott Squad
- Alexander (KB, EB) vs. Murphy (AM, CM)
- The New Day (EB, KB, AM, CM) vs. The Bar
- The Shield (EB, KB, CM) vs. The Dogs of War (AM)
- Lashley and Cena (EB, KB, AM, CM) vs. Elias and Owens
- Lynch (EB, KB, AM, CM) vs. Charlotte
- Bryan (KB, CM) vs. The Miz (EB, AM)
- Styles (EB, KB, AM) vs. Samoa Joe (CM)
- The Undertaker (EB, KB) vs. Triple H (AM, CM)
For the predictions, the initials of each writer will appear after their predicted winner.
