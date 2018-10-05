WWE Super Show-Down 2018: B/R Expert Match Picks, Predictions and Analysis

3 of 5

The Shield vs. The Dogs of War

Q: Are you even a little excited about this match? Why or why not?

AM: I hate to be that guy, but no, I'm not very excited. Reigns and Strowman have had enough matches over the past two years, Strowman shouldn't be a heel right now, Ziggler and Rollins have feuded since June, and the random pairings of these six, in general, have happened too many times for me to feel like I haven't already seen it a million times.

The match has no stakes. It's a Raw main event, for the most part. I'm a fan of all six guys, but this has been on repeat for two months, and I'm just tired of it.

The New Day vs. The Bar

Q: Which SmackDown tag team could have been added to this match to make it into a more exciting Triple Threat?

AM: Since all other tag teams have been fighting among themselves for a while, there aren't any particularly exciting options left. It would be more interesting to take a duo like The Street Profits from NXT and add them into the mix. However, if we're limited to just the SmackDown crew, The Colons, as much as they lack credibility, would at least be something different. It's just a shame Carlito isn't in the mix.

Triple H vs. The Undertaker

Q: On a scale of 1-10, how excited are you for this supposed final match between Triple H and The Undertaker? Explain why you feel that way.

AM: Again, I hate to be so negative, but I'm at about a 5. Undertaker is my second-favorite of all time and Shawn Michaels is my absolute favorite, with Triple H and Kane being high up there, too, so I should be ecstatic. However, Undertaker has looked really rough and I don't think he'll be able to deliver in the ring, Michaels being bald throws me for a loop and I've already seen this match before when all participants were in better shape.

That was supposed to be the end of an era back then and I have a feeling this "Last time ever" gimmick will prove to be nonsense, too, so I'm not buying into that hype. Basically, I look at this in the way we viewed the performances of Roddy Piper and others who returned past their prime, in that it's great to see them out of nostalgia, but they won't tear the house down like WWE is trying to convince me they will. Hopefully, I'm wrong.