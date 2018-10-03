Deciphering What Matches Actually Matter at WWE Super Show-Down 2018

Credit: WWE.com

WWE Super Show-Down 2018 emanating from Melbourne, Australia will be the company's latest attempt to expand their audience overseas while still delivering a compelling product that can air on the WWE Network for everyone else to enjoy.

Greatest Royal Rumble in April, while a financial success, was insignificant from a storyline standpoint in the long-run. Super Show-Down has more promise on paper, mind you, but only a handful of matches will actually matter.

Ten matchups are currently scheduled to take place at the international event, most of which have been built up on WWE programming in recent weeks. Super Show-Down could prove to be one of the better live specials the company has produced this year, but it could also end up being a glorified house show of little consequence.

Of course, The Undertaker vs. Triple H is being promoted as the main event of the show, and it should be. Regardless of whether it will be for the "last time ever" or not, they remain two of WWE's most notable names, not to mention how the build to their bout has eclipsed every other match on the card as of late.

Undertaker and Triple H have waged war on countless occasions in the past, but there is something extra special about their upcoming encounter. It's more than just a marquee match on a random show; Kane and Shawn Michaels being advertised indicates it will be setting something else up for the near future.

A tag team match pitting D-Generation X against The Brothers of Destruction has been rumored for Crown Jewel in November, so while it doesn't matter who wins on Saturday in Australia, the outcome could have major ramifications for that event.

That anticipated battle thankfully won't be the only match worth watching from Super Show-Down, as there a few other outings that could be of equal importance.

AJ Styles and Samoa Joe have been ripping it up on SmackDown Live since SummerSlam in their feud for the WWE Championship and will clash once more at Super Show-Down in a No Count-out, Disqualification match. The contest could very well go either way and is bound to be one of the better bouts of the night.

Even if the championship doesn't change hands, at least the gold will be up for grabs. The same can not be said for the six-man tag team matchup pitting The Shield against the trio of Braun Strowman, Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre, where nothing will be at stake.

Over the past two weeks, WWE has teased the idea of Dean Ambrose turning on his Shield stablemates and joining the heel squad. Don't let that distract you from how this match is completely pointless and only exists to hype the Universal Championship main event at Crown Jewel with Roman Reigns, Brock Lesnar and Strowman.

Otherwise, that bout will be a waste of time, along with the six-woman tag team affair featuring Ronda Rousey, The Bella Twins and The Riott Squad. Although it has yet to be formally announced, Rousey vs. Nikki Bella is expected for Evolution later this month and thus that will be the real attraction, not the aforementioned TV-level tag match.

On the bright side, Super Show-Down will feature at least one exciting women's encounter, that being the SmackDown Women's Championship rematch between Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair from Hell in a Cell.

Additionally, The Miz vs. Daniel Bryan being a No. 1 contender's match for the WWE Championship helps immensely as well because it's more than just another bout between them. Likewise, Cedric Alexander vs. Buddy Murphy for the WWE Cruiserweight Championship has received an ample amount of attention on 205 Live and could potentially steal the show given the circumstances with it being Murphy's hometown.

Elsewhere on the card, The IIconics will face off with Asuka and Naomi, which could be solid in the ring but likely won't affect anything afterward. John Cena and Bobby Lashley vs. Kevin Owens and Elias will be worthless as well since Cena isn't a regular on the roster at the moment and both pairings feel forced.

All in all, Super Show-Down could ultimately prove to be more relevant to ongoing storylines than originally expected, as long as WWE treats it more than a stepping stone to other events.

