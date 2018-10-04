Bold Predictions for WWE Super Show-Down 2018 Match Card

0 of 6

Credit: WWE.com

Less than three weeks removed from Hell in a Cell comes WWE's latest special event entitled Super Show-Down 2018, emanating live from the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne, Australia this Saturday.

Unlike Greatest Royal Rumble from earlier this year, WWE has done a commendable job of hyping the show in recent weeks and making each match feel meaningful. Some are certainly more important than others, but on the whole, the pay-per-view has promise and the potential to be thoroughly entertaining.

The Undertaker vs. Triple H will headline the event in what is being billed as a "last time ever" encounter. The addition of Shawn Michaels and Kane to ringside for that bout all but guarantees it will be a spectacle and could possibly set the stage for another outing involving those four down the road.

Elsewhere on the card, The Shield will have their hands full with the dastardly trio of Braun Strowman, Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre while the long-running rivalry between AJ Styles and Samoa Joe over the WWE Championship will culminate in a No Count-out, No Disqualification match.

Additionally, Ronda Rousey, Daniel Bryan, The Bella Twins, The Miz, John Cena, Kevin Owens and other notable names being a part of the card will make this one of WWE's most star-studded lineups in recent memory. That combined with the electric atmosphere in Melbourne will surely help give Super Show-Down a WrestleMania-like vibe.

In order for the show to be deemed a success from a storyline standpoint, the outcomes should not be as obvious as they seem. As the event draws closer, now is the time to offer to make bold predictions and attempt to anticipate what will happen in the night's biggest matches.