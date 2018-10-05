Lakers News: Michael Beasley X-Rays on Rib Injury Negative; Won't Miss Time

Chris Elise/Getty Images

Los Angeles Lakers forward Michael Beasley is not expected to miss any time after leaving Thursday night's preseason game against the Sacramento Kings due to a right rib contusion, according to Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes.

Haynes noted Beasley underwent an MRI on Thursday night, and the results were negative.

The veteran also dealt with a head laceration earlier this preseason.

He did manage to stay in good health a season ago, though, appearing in 74 games for the New York Knicks in 2017-18.

Beasley used a solid performance in the Big Apple last season to earn a spot with the new-look Lakers. His 13.2 points and 5.6 rebounds per game were his best averages since 2010-11, the former No. 2 overall pick's third year in the NBA.

While with the Knicks, he shot 39.5 percent from three-point range.

Beasley was just one of many additions Los Angeles made during the offseason. LeBron James, Rajon Rondo and JaVale McGee were all among the veteran players added to a young core that featured Brandon Ingram, Lonzo Ball and Kyle Kuzma. Beasley had previously played with James in South Beach with the Miami Heat during the 2013-14 season.

Losing Beasley is a tough blow to the Lakers, especially for when they want to play small. L.A. coach Luke Walton made it known in October, per NBA.com's Joey Ramirez, that he wanted to give the 6'9", 235-pound Beasley time at the 5 in order to space the floor. This injury means any small-ball lineup would likely now have to include Kuzma at the 5.

As long as James stays healthy, the Lakers should be able to compete on a nightly basis. However, Beasley was brought in for depth and a veteran presence. His absence would mean Los Angeles will rely more heavily on the likes of young players Ingram and Kuzma to help James shoulder the load.