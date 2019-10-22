Knicks News: Mitchell Robinson Questionable vs. Spurs with Ankle Injury

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistOctober 22, 2019

WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 07: Mitchell Robinson #23 of the New York Knicks looks on against the Washington Wizards during the first half at Capital One Arena on October 7, 2019 in Washington, DC. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)
Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson suffered a sprained right ankle in practice on Monday and is questionable for Wednesday's season opener against the San Antonio Spurs, per Ian Begley of SNYtv.  

This isn't the first time Robinson has had to deal with an injury in his young career. He was sidelined in December 2018 and ultimately missed 13 games due to ankle and groin injuries.

He wound up making 66 appearances as a rookie. averaged 7.3 points, 6.4 rebounds and 2.4 blocks per game.

Losing Robinson for any amount of time would be a tough blow to the Knicks. He has proved to be an elite shot-blocker, as the 21-year-old told Marc Berman of the New York Post in February 2019 that he believes he could average six blocks per game if he received more minutes.

That type of presence on the defensive end of the court is nearly impossible to replace.  

Should Robinson miss time, the Knicks will likely turn to Bobby Portis to handle the five-spot. Though Portis has proved to be a more consistent scorer (10.2 ppg in his career), he is nowhere near Robinson's level when it comes to shot-blocking (0.3 bpg).

