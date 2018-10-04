Division II Football Player Marc Tarabocchia Dies at Age 20 of Apparent Suicide

G Fiume/Getty Images

Stonehill College offensive lineman Marc Tarabocchia, 20, was found dead Tuesday, the Enterprise's Joe Pelletier reported.

A spokesman from the Bristol County (Massachusetts) District Attorney's office confirmed to Pelletier that authorities believe suicide to be the cause of death.

"I would like to send my deepest sympathies and prayers to Marc's family," Stonehill head football coach Eli Gardner said in a statement. "I will remember Marc as a caring and smart individual."

Gregg Miliote, a spokesman for the Bristol County District Attorney, said an investigation remains open to determine Tarabocchia's cause of death but that authorities are "fairly confident it's an apparent suicide."

According to Pelletier, students and Stonehill staff held a prayer service Tuesday following his death.

Tarabocchia, a native of Ramsey, New Jersey, was in his junior season at Stonehill.