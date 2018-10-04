Division II Football Player Marc Tarabocchia Dies at Age 20 of Apparent Suicide

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistOctober 4, 2018

COLLEGE PARK, MD - OCTOBER 20: A bag of footballs on the sideline during the game between the Maryland Terrapins and the North Carolina State Wolfpack at Byrd Stadium on October 20, 2012 in College Park, Maryland. (Photo by G Fiume/Maryland Terrapins/Getty Images)
G Fiume/Getty Images

Stonehill College offensive lineman Marc Tarabocchia, 20, was found dead Tuesday, the Enterprise's Joe Pelletier reported.

A spokesman from the Bristol County (Massachusetts) District Attorney's office confirmed to Pelletier that authorities believe suicide to be the cause of death.

"I would like to send my deepest sympathies and prayers to Marc's family," Stonehill head football coach Eli Gardner said in a statement. "I will remember Marc as a caring and smart individual."

Gregg Miliote, a spokesman for the Bristol County District Attorney, said an investigation remains open to determine Tarabocchia's cause of death but that authorities are "fairly confident it's an apparent suicide."

According to Pelletier, students and Stonehill staff held a prayer service Tuesday following his death.

Tarabocchia, a native of Ramsey, New Jersey, was in his junior season at Stonehill.

Related

    CFB's Oldest Player Has NFL Dreams

    College Football logo
    College Football

    CFB's Oldest Player Has NFL Dreams

    Adam Kramer
    via Bleacher Report

    Greg Sankey Gets Contract Extension to 2023

    College Football logo
    College Football

    Greg Sankey Gets Contract Extension to 2023

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report

    Former Clemson RB CJ Fuller Has Died

    College Football logo
    College Football

    Former Clemson RB CJ Fuller Has Died

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report

    Week 6 CFB Game Picks ✅

    College Football logo
    College Football

    Week 6 CFB Game Picks ✅

    David Kenyon
    via Bleacher Report