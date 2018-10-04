SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey Receives Contract Extension Through 2023

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistOctober 4, 2018

NASHVILLE, TN - MARCH 13: Greg Sankey the new commissioner of the SEC talks to the media before the quaterfinals of the SEC Basketball Tournament at Bridgestone Arena on March 13, 2015 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Andy Lyons/Getty Images

The Southeastern Conference announced Thursday that Commissioner Greg Sankey has signed a contract extension through 2023. 

"Greg Sankey has led the SEC through an important period of growth and change, advancing our conference's national standing while ensuring superior experiences for our student-athletes," Dr. Harris Pastides, the president of both the SEC and University of South Carolina, said in the statement. "We look forward to working with him to achieve even greater success for the SEC at this important time in college athletics."

               

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

