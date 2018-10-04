SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey Receives Contract Extension Through 2023

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

The Southeastern Conference announced Thursday that Commissioner Greg Sankey has signed a contract extension through 2023.

"Greg Sankey has led the SEC through an important period of growth and change, advancing our conference's national standing while ensuring superior experiences for our student-athletes," Dr. Harris Pastides, the president of both the SEC and University of South Carolina, said in the statement. "We look forward to working with him to achieve even greater success for the SEC at this important time in college athletics."

