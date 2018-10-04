Video: Yankees Fan Throws Beer at A's Fan During AL Wild Card Game Win

Elsa/Getty Images

The postseason really brings out the best in people.

During the New York Yankees' 7-2 American League Wild Card Game victory over the Oakland Athletics, a Yankees fan was filmed throwing a beer at an Athletics fan.

Let's review how utterly moronic this was.

First of all, this took place at Yankee Stadium, which means the beer was probably soul-crushingly expensive. So there's a bunch of money down the tube. Joke's on you, Yankees fan.

Also, it takes a particular brand of stupid to feel the need to douse another human being in beer because they like a different team than you. It's totally cool to take pride in the team you support. That's what makes sports fun.

But being a jerk to someone else because they like a different team in the child's game you each paid money to watch is asinine.

So shoutout to the Athletics fan, who kept his cool and acted like an adult in an otherwise childish situation. And shoutout to the fans who realize it's just a game and don't throw beer at each other.