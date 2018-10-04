MLB Playoff Bracket 2018: Updated AL, NL Predictions Before Thursday's Schedule

Nam Y. Huh/Associated Press

The Colorado Rockies won their Wild-Card game in dramatic fashion as they defeated the Chicago Cubs on the road, while the New York Yankees removed all doubt early in the game as they eliminated the Oakland A's at Yankee Stadium Wednesday night.

The Division Series gets underway with two National League games Thursday and the American League joins the fray with two games Friday.

The Milwaukee Brewers have home-field advantage throughout the National League playoffs, and they will put that to use against the Rockies. The Brewers won five of the seven games the two teams played against each other.

Milwaukee will try to gain the early advantage in Game 1 by using its bullpen against the Rockies, and Brandon Woodruff will be the "opener" for the Brewers.

Josh Hader and Jeremy Jeffress have been excellent for the Brewers and they have gotten a big assist from Corey Knebel. The middle relievers have been dependable for manager Craig Counsell.

The Rockies are a slugging team that features Nolan Arenado and Trevor Story, and left-handed hitting David Dahl was a home-run hitting machine down the stretch. Kyle Freeland and German Marquez have been dependable on the mound.

Division Series

NLDS

Thurs., Oct. 4, Game 1, Rockies at Brewers, 5:07 p.m., ET FS1

Thurs., Oct. 4, Game 1, Braves at Dodgers, 8:37 p.m. ET, MLBN

Fri., Oct. 5, Game 2, Rockies at Brewers, 4:15 p.m. ET, FS1

Fri., Oct. 5, Game 2, Braves at Dodgers, 9:37 p.m. ET, FS1

Sun., Oct. 7, Game 3, Brewers at Rockies, 4:37 p.m. ET, MLBN

Sun., Oct. 7, Game 3, Dodgers at Braves, 8:07 p.m. ET, FS1

Mon., Oct. 8, Game 4*, Brewers at Rockies, FS1

Mon., Oct. 8, Game 4*, Dodgers at Braves, FS1

Wed., Oct. 10, Game 5*, Rockies at Brewers FS1

Wed., Oct. 10, Game 5*, Braves at Dodgers, FS1

*If necessary

ALDS

Friday, October 5, Indians at Astros, Game 1, TBS, 2:05 p.m.

Friday, October 5, Yankees at Red Sox, Game 1, TBS, 7:32 p.m.

Saturday, October 6, Indians at Astros, Game 2, TBS, 4:37 p.m.

Saturday, October 6 Yankees at Red Sox, Game 2, TBS, 8:15 p.m.

Monday, October 8, Red Sox at Yankees, Game 3, TBS, TBD

Monday, October 8, Astros at Indians, Game 3, TBS, TBD

Tuesday, October 9, Red Sox at Yankees, Game 4*, TBS, TBD

Tuesday, October 9, Astros at Indians, Game 4*, TBS, TBD

Thursday, October 11, Yankees at Red Sox, Game 5*, TBS, TBD

Thursday, October 11, Indians at Astros, Game 5*, TBS, TBD

*If necessary

All postseason games can be live-streamed at MLB.TV.

The Los Angeles Dodgers have not won the World Series since their five-game victory over the Oakland A's in 1988. They are hoping that this year could bring a championship result.

The Braves appear to be ahead of schedule as they were not expected to be a playoff team this season. They pulled away from the Philadelphia Phillies in September to gain their first playoff appearance since 2013.

The Dodgers will send Hyun-Jin Ryu to the mound in Game 1 against the Braves, and he was solid down the stretch with a 1.50 earned-run average in his last five starts.

The Braves have a dangerous lineup that includes Freddie Freeman, Nick Markakis and Ronald Acuna Jr., and a solid pitching staff led by Mike Foltynewicz, Anibal Sanchez and Kevin Gausman.

The Cleveland Indians and Houston Astros are both talent-laden teams capable of bashing home runs and scoring in bunches.

In many ways, these teams could put on something similar to a tag-team wrestling match when it comes to offensive productivity.

Jose Ramirez, Francisco Lindor and Edwin Encarnacion have consistent home-run power and that trio totaled 109 home runs during the regular season.

The Astros will counter with Alex Bregman, George Springer and 2017 MVP Jose Altuve. Bregman led the team with 31 home runs, and this team has proven it can get clutch hits and build rallies in the late innings.

The Game 1 matchup of Cleveland's Corey Kluber and Houston's Justin Verlander could slow down the potent attacks of both teams.

The glamour matchup between the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox could end up as the most thrilling of the first round.

The Yankees finished the season with 100 victories, but they could not keep up with the explosive Red Sox.

The Yankees had some uneven play during the summer as Aaron Boone's team battled injuries, but slugger Aaron Judge and catcher Gary Sanchez have returned to the lineup, and the Yankees are a confident group.

The Red Sox won a team-record 108 games and they have had consistent power from J.D. Martinez (43 home runs and 130 runs batted in) along with plenty of spark from lead-off batter and MVP candidate Mookie Betts (32 home runs, 30 stolen bases).

While the Red Sox had a memorable regular season, they are hoping that lefty Chris Sale is in top form after a shoulder injury slowed him in the second half of the year. Rookie manager Alex Cora must be concerned about a bullpen that was up-and-down throughout the final two months of the season.

Predictions

Colorado over Milwaukee in four games. Rockies will steal a game in Milwaukee and win two at home.

Los Angeles over Atlanta in five games. Clayton Kershaw and Manny Machado make the difference for the Dodgers.

Cleveland over Houston in four games. Indians are underappreciated and have the slugging and bullpen to eliminate World Champions.

Boston over New York in five games. Epic battle comes down to homefield as Red Sox score series-winning run in the bottom of the ninth in Game 5.

Colorado over Los Angeles in seven games.

Boston over Cleveland in six games.

Boston over Colorado in six games.