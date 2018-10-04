Schefter: Rob Gronkowski to Play Through Ankle Injury vs. Colts in Week 5

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistOctober 4, 2018

New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski watches from the sideline during the first half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Sept. 30, 2018, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
Elise Amendola/Associated Press

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady will reportedly have one of his key playmakers at his disposal during Thursday's game against the Indianapolis Colts.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, tight end Rob Gronkowski "is expected to be active" for the contest even though an ankle injury impacted his practice time leading up to the Week 5 matchup.

            

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available. 

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Edelman Set to Return vs. Colts After 4-Game Ban

    New England Patriots logo
    New England Patriots

    Edelman Set to Return vs. Colts After 4-Game Ban

    Kyle Newport
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Gronk (Ankle) to Play Thursday Night

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: Gronk (Ankle) to Play Thursday Night

    Josh Alper
    via ProFootballTalk

    Can Tom Brady Still Dunk a Basketball?

    New England Patriots logo
    New England Patriots

    Can Tom Brady Still Dunk a Basketball?

    NBC Sports Boston
    via NBC Sports Boston

    NE Reportedly Host 2 Defensive Players for Workouts Wednesday

    New England Patriots logo
    New England Patriots

    NE Reportedly Host 2 Defensive Players for Workouts Wednesday

    WEEI
    via WEEI