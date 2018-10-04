Schefter: Rob Gronkowski to Play Through Ankle Injury vs. Colts in Week 5

Elise Amendola/Associated Press

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady will reportedly have one of his key playmakers at his disposal during Thursday's game against the Indianapolis Colts.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, tight end Rob Gronkowski "is expected to be active" for the contest even though an ankle injury impacted his practice time leading up to the Week 5 matchup.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

