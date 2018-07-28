Julian Edelman Calls PED Suspension 'Disappointing'

Alan Diaz/Associated Press

New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman commented Saturday on his impending four-game suspension for violating the NFL's policy against performance-enhancing substances.

Edelman suggested to NFL Network's James Palmer that while the suspension has him down, he is trying to look ahead: "It's disappointing with the penalty and the findings. I'm [definitely] accountable. For that. But ultimately my focus is going out and trying to work my knee, get better each day. It was tough last year. Watching your team go out and play great football without you."

The 32-year-old veteran missed the entire 2017 season due to a torn ACL.

Per Phil Perry of NBC Sports Boston, Edelman added, "Obviously you're disappointed with it. But I gotta follow the protocols a little better and make sure this never happens again."

Edelman attempted to appeal his four-game ban, but it was denied earlier this month.

The two-time Super Bowl champion is set to miss regular-season games against the Houston Texans, Jacksonville Jaguars, Detroit Lions and Miami Dolphins before returning to face the Indianapolis Colts in Week 5.

Edelman is two years removed from one of his most productive seasons, as he finished 2016 with 98 receptions for a career-high 1,106 yards to go along with three touchdowns.

Since becoming a receiver on a full-time basis in 2013, Edelman has has topped 90 catches and 950 yards in a season on three occasions.

Although the Pats traded wideout Brandin Cooks to the Los Angeles Rams and lost Danny Amendola to the Dolphins in free agency this offseason, they have some solid depth at receiver.

Until Edelman returns to the fold, Chris Hogan, Jordan Matthews, Kenny Britt, Phillip Dorsett and Cordarrelle Patterson are among quarterback Tom Brady's top options at the position.