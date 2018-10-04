TMZ: LeBron James Hires Armed Patrol After LA Mansion Is Targeted for Burglary

Gregory Bull/Associated Press

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James has reportedly taken steps to secure his Southern California home following news it was targeted by burglars.

According to TMZ Sports, James hired "at least 10 armed security personnel," some of which are off-duty police officers, to patrol his house. It's said the NBA's security team is also involved in securing the four-time MVP's home.

This comes after TMZ Sports reported on Tuesday that James was one of a list of celebrities who were specifically targeted by burglars.

TMZ noted the Los Angeles Police Department arrested four people who robbed more than 24 homes, although police believe there are others involved.

James was on a list of celebrity targets, but Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Yasiel Puig and Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Robert Woods were among those already burglarized.

Leah La Rosa of ABC News noted Puig's house was robbed four times, with two of the incidents happening during the last 10 months.

"During recent months, the Los Angeles Police Department has become aware of a series of residential burglaries targeting actors, producers, musicians and professional athletes living in the Los Angeles area," the LAPD said in a statement, via La Rosa.

"Initially, it was believed that the homes were being burglarized at random. Detectives learned, however, that this wasn't the case. The victims' homes had been selected based on social media posting, touring or travel schedules of the owners."