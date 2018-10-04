Breaking Down Potential Superstar Signings for David Beckham at Inter MiamiOctober 4, 2018
Breaking Down Potential Superstar Signings for David Beckham at Inter Miami
David Beckham's MLS vision took a huge step forward in September, when his new team was officially announced as Inter Miami CF.
The full name is actually Club Internacional de Futbol Miami—a nod to the area's Spanish-speaking community. Beckham and his team attempt to tap into the city's passionate football fans, but the ambition of their owner is far-reaching.
Beckham is a former Los Angeles Galaxy player and joined the club at a time when his stock was still high in Europe.
Sources close to the Miami project have told Bleacher Report that Becks wants to entice a superstar from one of Europe's top leagues when his side launches in 2020.
But addiotnally he does not want the star man to be past his best—like Frank Lampard, Steven Gerrard or Andrea Pirlo were when they moved to America.
Beckham was 31 when he announced he would be joining the Galaxy from Real Madrid, and now he is looking for someone of similar stature, condition and ability to help Inter Miami make an impact.
Some big names are going to be discussed over the next year as preparations are made for the launch.
Lionel Messi
More Messi jerseys have been sold across the U.S. than any other player by online retailer Soccer.com, and no one would captivate the American audience quite like the Barcelona icon.
Sources told B/R that while Messi is obviously a hugely ambitious target, there is a small hope among officials that he could be open to such a move.
In 2020 he will be turning 34, which for most other players may be deemed too old by Beckham, but there have been no suggestions yet that the player is easing off.
Messi will also be entering the final year of his contract in La Liga.
One major obstacle is that he has a big buyout clause and previously declared that he intends to retire at Barca, but the commercial value of a link-up with Beckham could prove to be one of the few options that appeal to him outside of Spain.
Cristiano Ronaldo
There is no player in modern-day football who values their commercial brand quite as highly as Ronaldo and he is certainly open to the prospect of ending his career in America.
When he joined Juventus, B/R revealed how part of the thinking was that the club's Italian owners may one day help him fulfil later ambitions across the Atlantic. He would love to set up his own franchise, but getting on board with Beckham could be easier and more realistic.
It would also be a stunning marketing strategy if the two former Manchester United No. 7s joined forces—and the lifestyle would suit Ronaldo perfectly.
One contact told me how Ronaldo loves Miami above any other major city in the world. He also believed the Portugal international's family would fit in with the way of life.
Given his profile, he needs a major global market, and Miami—the capital of the Latino-Caribbean world—would fit. But the outcome of the reopened Las Vegas police investigation into allegations he raped American woman Kathryn Mayorga in 2009 could impact the viability of this move.
Antoine Griezmann
When Beckham's Inter Miami CF side made their name announcement, Griezmann was quick off the mark to make himself available.
He told L'Equipe: "If Beckham wants me in his club, then I'll go. I want to finish my career in the U.S. I don't know yet if it's going to be in Miami or Los Angeles."
Griezmann turned 27 in March and would fit well with Beckham's plan to take on an elite player still at the height of his powers.
His style and goalscoring abilities would excite fans, although the French international would have no obvious bond with the local community.
Radamel Falcao or James Rodriguez
Signing a Colombian hero would be a big win for Beckham's team, and that's why Radamel Falcao is already being talked about as a target.
MLS side Columbus Crew have shown interest in him for some time, but a report in Spain's Sport publication suggests he is seriously in the thoughts of Inter Miami, too. It's an intriguing idea, given Miami was home to the largest population of Colombian-American citizens in the U.S. in 2010.
But, currently aged 32 and playing for French side Monaco, his days as one of Europe's most-feared goalscorers are already on the wane, and that will be an issue for Beckham.
Sources suggested to B/R that Colombian teammate James Rodriguez of Bayern Munich should not be discounted as an option.
His profile, age and ability would fit the bill better than Falcao, and the fact that he is sponsored by Adidas could be key too, given Beckham's association with the brand.
Theo Walcott
Okay, so this is not the A-star name that will bring fans flocking through the gates, but Walcott's name is believed to have been spoken of already among those in power because of his ability and age.
He's heading into his 30s, has all the traits to become a big success in MLS, and by the time Beckham's franchise launches, he will be weighing up how to play out the final big years of his career.
Walcott is enjoying the challenge at Everton, where he is believed to earn more than £100,000 per week, but the package of becoming a designated player in the States would give him something serious to consider.
He is exactly the type of player who would flourish in the league, given his speed, skill and finishing expertise, and alongside a mega-name he would have the potential to be a huge hit.