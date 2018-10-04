Breaking Down Potential Superstar Signings for David Beckham at Inter Miami

0 of 5

Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

David Beckham's MLS vision took a huge step forward in September, when his new team was officially announced as Inter Miami CF.

The full name is actually Club Internacional de Futbol Miami—a nod to the area's Spanish-speaking community. Beckham and his team attempt to tap into the city's passionate football fans, but the ambition of their owner is far-reaching.

Beckham is a former Los Angeles Galaxy player and joined the club at a time when his stock was still high in Europe.

Sources close to the Miami project have told Bleacher Report that Becks wants to entice a superstar from one of Europe's top leagues when his side launches in 2020.

But addiotnally he does not want the star man to be past his best—like Frank Lampard, Steven Gerrard or Andrea Pirlo were when they moved to America.

Beckham was 31 when he announced he would be joining the Galaxy from Real Madrid, and now he is looking for someone of similar stature, condition and ability to help Inter Miami make an impact.

Some big names are going to be discussed over the next year as preparations are made for the launch.