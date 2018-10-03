Mae Young Classic 2018 Results: Winners, Grades and Highlights from October 3

Mae Young Classic 2018 Results: Winners, Grades and Highlights from October 3October 4, 2018
This week marked the start of round two of the 2018 Mae Young Classic, which means everyone who competed on this week's show had already been introduced to the WWE Universe during the first round.
A few favorites to win the whole tournament were in action alongside some of the women who are just trying to make a name for themselves and earn some exposure for their career on the indy scene.
Former American Ninja Warrior Kacy Catanzaro was back in action against another opponent who dwarfed her by the name of Rhea Ripley.
We also saw Meiko Satomura battle Mercedes Martinez, Toni Storm face Hiroyo Matsumoto and Taynara Conti go up against Lacey Lane.
Let's go through all four matches from this week's episode of the WWE Mae Young Classic.
Toni Storm vs. Hiroyo Matsumoto
- It was nice to hear Michael Cole give referee Jessika Carr a shoutout.
- Considering how popular she already is with WWE fans, it's shocking Storm wasn't in the main event spot.
- Matsumoto screaming after the match was hard on the ears but it conveyed her anger perfectly.
The first match of the night was an international showdown as Australia's Storm took on Japan's Matsumoto. They spoke about facing each other several times in a pre-match video to establish a history between them.
Just like in her first match, Lady Godzilla took a few cheap shots to make sure the crowd was cheering for her babyface opponent. She played the villain well while appearing to have a lot of fun.
Matsumoto had the advantage in experience, size and power, but Storm competed on the same level as the veteran in every way. In fact, she outshined Matsumoto in the personality department.
They kept a steady pace throughout the match. It would have been nice to see both Superstars make it to the next round, but after a hard-fought contest, Storm scored the win with a backward jackknife.
Grade: B+
Notes and Highlights
Kacy Catanzaro vs. Rhea Ripley
- Ripley refused to shake hands just like she did in the first round against MJ Jenkins.
- Catanzaro needs to slow down a bit. She is already talented, but she made a few mistakes in this bout that could have been avoided.
- Ripley's reverse Texas cloverleaf was cool. It would be a good finisher for her.
- Ripley shook Catazaro's hand after the match, but then she told her to get out of the ring so she could celebrate.
Catanzaro will almost always be the underdog due to her size, but she has faced significantly larger opponents in both of her MYC matches.
After fighting through some of Catanzaro's high-flying offense, Ripley took control and dominated her opponent with power moves and submissions.
The former gymnast hit an impressive double tornado DDT to turn the tables, and it earned her a big pop and a chant from the crowd in attendance.
She put on an impressive performance for someone with less than two years of wrestling training, but in the end, Mighty Kacy was defeated by Ripley.
Grade: B
Notes and Highlights
Lacey Lane vs. Taynara Conti
- Lane's entrance is reminiscent of Ember Moon's, especially when it comes to her attire.
- Once again, Conti bowed to her opponent instead of shaking hands.
- The way Conti slammed Lane's head into the mat was brutal, as was the kick that followed.
- Conti follows after Michael Jordan by sticking her tongue out a little too much.
Lane and Conti are similar in size and style, so this was a much more even matchup than the previous two bouts.
This was a fast-paced back and forth contest, but it felt like they were rushing to get as much into the few minutes they were given as possible.
This could have been a much more entertaining match, but its short time hurt it in the end. Lane scored the victory with a crucifix bomb.
While Lane has tons of potential, it should have been Conti who moved on. She is under contract to NXT and would have benefitted more from being in the tournament for at least one more match.
Grade: C-
Notes and Highlights
Mercedes Martinez vs. Meiko Satomura
- The Final Boss might be the coolest nickname any pro wrestler has ever had.
- The punch Martinez delivered to Satomura's ear looked and sounded painful.
- If WWE doesn't sign Martinez, someone needs to be fired. She is that good.
The main event featured two veterans of the squared circle. Martinez was one of the standouts from last year's MYC, so she came into this one with a lot of pressure to perform just as well.
Luckily for her, Satomura is known as one of the best Japan has to offer. They shook hands in a show of sportsmanship before locking up.
The previous bout may have been cut short to give this match more time, and it was worth it. As two of the most experienced competitors in this tournament, Martinez and Satomura deserve a bright spotlight.
They might not have been as flashy as Storm of Catanzaro, but everything they did was convincing. When they hit each other, you could practically feel the impact through the TV.
After kicking out of a fisherman's buster, Satomura picked up the win with the Scorpion Kick.
Grade: A
Notes and Highlights