Mae Young Classic 2018 Results: Winners, Grades and Highlights from October 3

0 of 4

Credit: WWE.com

This week marked the start of round two of the 2018 Mae Young Classic, which means everyone who competed on this week's show had already been introduced to the WWE Universe during the first round.

A few favorites to win the whole tournament were in action alongside some of the women who are just trying to make a name for themselves and earn some exposure for their career on the indy scene.

Former American Ninja Warrior Kacy Catanzaro was back in action against another opponent who dwarfed her by the name of Rhea Ripley.

We also saw Meiko Satomura battle Mercedes Martinez, Toni Storm face Hiroyo Matsumoto and Taynara Conti go up against Lacey Lane.

Let's go through all four matches from this week's episode of the WWE Mae Young Classic.