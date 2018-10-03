Mets' Noah Syndergaard Shaves Hair for Role in History Channel Show 'Vikings'

Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

As if New York Mets fans didn't suffer enough during a difficult 2018 season, All-Star pitcher Noah Syndergaard had to shave his head for a guest role on the History Channel show Vikings.

Sporting News shared an image of Syndergaard—who earned the nickname Thor for his hair that resembles that of the Marvel superhero—in the barber's chair getting a new look:

The news isn't all bad for anyone who grew attached to Syndergaard's long blond locks. He described the look on Twitter as "party on top, business on the sides."

Any Mets fans concerned that Syndergaard might lose some of his baseball skills after cutting his hair can rest easy.

Thor got his head shaved in Thor: Ragnarok, yet he still managed to knock out Hulk during their one-on-one encounter in the Grandmaster's contest of champions.

All Syndergaard has to worry about next season is how to avoid breaking his bat.