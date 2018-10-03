Mets' Noah Syndergaard Shaves Hair for Role in History Channel Show 'Vikings'October 3, 2018
As if New York Mets fans didn't suffer enough during a difficult 2018 season, All-Star pitcher Noah Syndergaard had to shave his head for a guest role on the History Channel show Vikings.
Sporting News shared an image of Syndergaard—who earned the nickname Thor for his hair that resembles that of the Marvel superhero—in the barber's chair getting a new look:
Sporting News @sportingnews
Noah Syndergaard cut his hair 😱 But he had a good reason for doing it: https://t.co/1aS9GZcc6Q https://t.co/dgTmiNqxrd
The news isn't all bad for anyone who grew attached to Syndergaard's long blond locks. He described the look on Twitter as "party on top, business on the sides."
Noah Syndergaard @Noahsyndergaard
Hair: Party on top, business on the sides #Vikings style. On the set of HISTORY’s drama “Vikings” filming an episode for season six. Catch the midseason 5 premiere on Nov. 28 on HISTORY. Look out for “Thorbjorn”-he’s a Badass @HistoryVikings https://t.co/1Q5EXTe64y
Any Mets fans concerned that Syndergaard might lose some of his baseball skills after cutting his hair can rest easy.
Thor got his head shaved in Thor: Ragnarok, yet he still managed to knock out Hulk during their one-on-one encounter in the Grandmaster's contest of champions.
All Syndergaard has to worry about next season is how to avoid breaking his bat.
