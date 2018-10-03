NBA 2018-19 GM Survey: Warriors Win Title, Lakers' LeBron James Wins MVP

The Golden State Warriors are projected to win their third consecutive NBA championship by an overwhelming majority of the league's general managers.

Eighty-seven percent of respondents in the 17th annual GM survey picked the Dubs to capture another title, per John Schuhmann of NBA.com.

LeBron James, who joined the Los Angeles Lakers in free agency, was the most popular choice to win Most Valuable Player for the 2018-19 season at 30 percent. He's followed by the Warriors' Kevin Durant (27 percent), New Orleans Pelicans' Anthony Davis (17 percent) and Houston Rockets' James Harden (10 percent), who won the award last season.

                 

