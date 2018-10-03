5-Star WR Jadon Haselwood Decommits from Georgia

Photo Credit: 247Sports

Jadon Haselwood, the top-rated wide receiver in the 2019 college football recruiting class, announced Tuesday night he's decommitted from the Georgia Bulldogs.

Haselwood is a 5-star prospect and the No. 3 overall recruit in next year's incoming class, based on 247Sports' composite rankings. He confirmed his decision on Twitter:

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

