Indiana Hoosiers vs. Ohio State Buckeyes Odds, College Football Betting Pick

Ohio State, as it does with so many of its Big Ten rivals, dominates the series with Indiana, winning the last 23 meetings in a row. However, the Hoosiers are 6-1 against the spread over the last seven meetings, covering as underdogs, and they should have covered last year. Who's the smart bet for Saturday afternoon's border battle at the Horseshoe in Columbus. Ohio?

College football point spread: The Buckeyes opened as 27.5-point favorites, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark. (Line updates and matchup report)

College football betting pick, via OddsShark computer: 48.2-20.8 Buckeyes (College football picks on every game)

Why the Indiana Hoosiers can cover the spread

Indiana just bounced back from a loss to Michigan State two weeks ago to beat Rutgers last week 24-17. The Hoosiers spotted the Scarlet Knights an early touchdown, then drove 75, 88 and 68 yards to touchdowns on their first three possessions to take control. Indiana later let Rutgers get within one score with about four minutes to go but converted on a fourth down and ran out the clock.

On the day the Hoosiers out-gained the Knights 451-291, won the ground battle 163-98 and held a 35/25 advantage in time of possession. Indiana had the 14-point spread covered last week with a 24-7 lead but two fourth-quarter Hoosiers turnovers led directly to Rutgers' last 10 points.

Two weeks ago Indiana fell down to the Spartans in East Lansing 28-7, rallied to within 28-21 with time on the clock but could get no closer.

Why the Ohio State Buckeyes can cover the spread

The Buckeyes reached 5-0 on the season with a huge come-from-behind victory at Penn State last week 27-26. Ohio State spotted the Nittany Lions the first 13 points of the game, then scored just before halftime and just out of the locker room to go ahead 14-13. The Buckeyes then fell down again 26-14 but immediately drove 75 yards for a touchdown and 96 for the game-winning score with just over two minutes to go.

On the day Ohio State got beat on the stat sheet but made the plays that lead to victories, including a defensive stop on a fourth down at its own 43-yard line on Penn State's last-gasp drive.

Two weeks ago the Buckeyes beat Tulane at home 49-6, covering as 37-point favorites. In fact, Ohio State is 3-0 ATS at home this season, covering 40 points against Oregon State and 34 points against Rutgers.

Smart betting pick

Ohio State is coming off a big effort last week, and could be set up for a letdown to a degree this week. The Buckeyes are going to win this game, but they're also going against another stiff spread. Also, Ohio State won this matchup last year 49-21, but Indiana actually led that game 21-20 well into the third quarter, before the Buckeyes scored the last 29 points. The smart money here takes the points with the Hoosiers.

College football betting trends

Indiana is 6-1 ATS in its last seven games vs. Ohio State.

Ohio State is 10-0 SU in its last 10 games.

The total has gone under in 11 of Ohio State's last 15 games at home vs. teams with winning records.

