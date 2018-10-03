Clemson Tigers vs. Wake Forest Demon Deacons: Odds, Analysis, Betting Pick

Richard Shiro/Associated Press

Clemson owns a nine-game winning streak in the rivalry with Wake Forest, including a two-touchdown victory last season. But the Demon Deacons are 4-0 against the spread over the last four meetings with the Tigers, covering big numbers as big underdogs.

Can Wake Forest do it again Saturday afternoon in Winston-Salem?

College football point spread: The Tigers opened as 16-point favorites, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark. (Line updates and matchup report)

College football betting pick, via OddsShark computer: 47.0-28.6 Tigers (College football picks on every game)

Why the Clemson Tigers can cover the spread

The Tigers reached 5-0 on the season last week, surviving an upset bid from Syracuse 27-23.

Clemson spotted the Orange the first six points of the game and later trailed 23-13 early in the fourth quarter.

Down to their third-string quarterback, the Tigers then drove 75 yards to one touchdown and two drives later 94 yards to a game-winning score with 40 seconds left.

For the day, Clemson outgained Syracuse 469-311, won the ground battle 293-61 and made 28 first downs to just 12 for the Orange. But three turnovers and a missed field goal cost the Tigers about 17 points.



New starting quarterback Trevor Lawrence left last week's game with a sore neck, but freshman Chase Brice directed the Clemson offense to 20 points on five second-half possessions. Lawrence is considered probable for the weekend.





Why the Wake Forest Demon Deacons can cover the spread

The Demon Deacons just snapped a two-game losing skid with a 56-24 romp over Rice last week.

Wake Forest punted on its first possession of the game, and it then scored touchdowns on its next five and returned a fumble for a score and a 42-3 halftime lead. The Deacons later pushed that advantage to 56-10 with another defensive touchdown and held on for the cover as 28-point favorites.

On the day, Wake Forest piled up 414 yards on offense, 171 on the ground and 243 through the air, and finished six-for-12 on third-down conversions.

The Demon Deacons have outrushed four of their first five opponents this season, including Boston College and Notre Dame.

Smart betting pick

Clemson won this matchup last year 28-14, but that game wasn't as close as that final score might indicate. The Tigers led 28-0 midway through the fourth quarter, before allowing the Demon Deacons a couple of meaningless touchdowns.

Also, while Clemson got a scare last week, sometimes that's a good thing for a team to experience.

This looks like a good spot to bet the Tigers.

College football betting trends

The total has gone under in seven of Clemson's last 10 games vs Wake Forest.

Wake Forest is 9-28 SU in its last 37 games vs its conference.

The total has gone under in seven of Clemson's last 10 games vs its conference.

