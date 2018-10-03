Oakland Athletics vs. New York Yankees Play-in Game Odds, MLB Betting Pick

Ben Margot/Associated Press

The New York Yankees (100-62) will host the Oakland Athletics (97-65) as clear home favorites at sportsbooks for Wednesday's American League Wild Card game.

The Yankees will send righthander Luis Severino (19-8, 3.39 ERA) to the mound against the A's and reliever Liam Hendriks (0-1, 4.13 ERA).

MLB betting line: The Yankees opened as -148 favorites (wager $148 to win $100); the total is at 8.5 runs, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark. (Line updates and matchup report)

Why the Athletics can pay on the MLB lines

While Hendriks may not be the ideal candidate to make a start in this key spot with Oakland's season on the line, he has pitched well in September to earn the nod.

The Australian, 29, is pitching for his fourth different team and was outstanding down the stretch, allowing just two runs in 12 relief appearances totaling 13 innings with three walks and 10 strikeouts.

Hendriks has not given up a run in his past 11 outings, seeing his ERA drop more than 3.5 runs from 7.82. In addition, the A's have won seven of the previous 10 meetings in the series, according to the OddsShark MLB Database.

Why the Yankees can pay on the MLB lines

Severino turned things around toward the end of the regular season to put himself into position to start this Wild Card game, and he was also great at home this year with a 10-2 mark and 2.74 ERA in 15 starts at Yankee Stadium.

In his last two starts overall, the 24-year-old surrendered three runs and 10 hits in 12 innings versus the Boston Red Sox and Tampa Bay Rays, walking four batters and striking out 13 over that period.

Severino has allowed more than three runs only once in his previous seven outings as well, making him one of the top options for New York. If he struggles, look for J.A. Happ (17-6, 3.65 ERA) to take over.

Smart betting pick

Happ would have been a much better choice to start here for the Yankees, who must be counting on a win so he can pitch Game 1 of the AL Division Series instead.

Severino has struggled against Oakland this season with a 1-1 mark and 6.23 ERA in two starts after giving up six runs and six hits in 2.2 innings of an 8-2 defeat on September 5.

The A's have no pressure on them, so they will advance with another win.

MLB betting trends

The total has gone over in 10 of Oakland's last 14 games.

Oakland is 7-3 in its last 10 games against New York.

The total has gone over in four of New York's last five games at home.

