LeBron James Among Potential Targets of Celebrity Burglary Ring

Harry How/Getty Images

The home of Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James was one of many celebrity dwellings on a list of properties targeted by burglars in Southern California.

According to TMZ Sports, the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed Tuesday that James' name was on a list of potential homes to burglarize that also included Academy Award winners Viola Davis and Matt Damon.

On Tuesday, the LAPD announced it made four arrests connected to the burglaries of at least 24 homes. A 34-year-old woman, an 18-year-old man and two 19-year-old men are in custody.

Previous burglary targets included Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Yasiel Puig, Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Robert Woods, Rihanna and Christina Milian.

"During recent months, the Los Angeles Police Department has become aware of a series of residential burglaries targeting actors, producers, musicians and professional athletes living in the Los Angeles area," the LAPD said in a statement, per ABC News' Leah La Rosa. "Initially, it was believed that the homes were being burglarized at random. Detectives learned, however, that this wasn't the case. The victims' homes had been selected based on social media posting, touring or travel schedules of the owners."