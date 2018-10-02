Hunter Renfrow Wouldn't Have Transferred from Clemson If He Were Kelly Bryant

Mike Stewart/Associated Press

Clemson wide receiver Hunter Renfrow wouldn't have made the same decision as Kelly Bryant if he were in the quarterback's situation.

Per ESPN.com's David M. Hale, Renfrow spoke about Bryant's decision to transfer from the program after losing his starting job to Trevor Lawrence.

"It's what's best for him," Renfrow said. "It's kind of like, when you have a brother, and he makes a bad decision, you love him. Not that it was necessarily a bad decision, but just one you wouldn't make yourself. But I'm not him, and I'm not here every day in his shoes."

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney announced on Sept. 24 that Lawrence, the No. 1 overall recruit in the 2018 freshman class, would take over as the team's starting quarterback.

Bryant, who started 18 games for the Tigers since the start of last season, told Manie Robinson of the Greenville News two days later he was going to transfer.

"I feel like it's what's best for me and my future," Bryant said. "I was just going to control what I could control and try to make the most of my opportunity, but at the end of the day, I just don't feel like I've gotten a fair shot."

Under a new NCAA rule adopted in June, student-athletes are allowed to play in four games and keep their redshirt to avoid losing one year of eligibility.

Bryant started four games this season, making him eligible to transfer and play next season as a fifth-year senior.

Taking over for Deshaun Watson last year, Bryant threw for 2,802 yards with 13 touchdowns and eight interceptions. The Tigers won the ACC with a 12-2 record but lost to Alabama in the College Football Playoff semifinal.