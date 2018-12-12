Lance Lynn, Rangers Reportedly Agree to 3-Year, $30M Contract

Ted S. Warren/Associated Press

Lance Lynn is reportedly off the free-agent market after agreeing to a deal with the Texas Rangers on Wednesday.

Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reported the Rangers gave him a three-year deal worth $30 million.

This marked the second straight offseason Lynn was a free agent. He had a long wait last year before finally receiving a one-year deal from the Minnesota Twins in March.

Due to his late arrival at spring training, he got off to a terrible start in 2018. He had an 8.37 ERA with nearly as many walks (23) as innings pitched (23.2) in five April starts.

After the season's first month, Lynn settled in nicely to have a typical season by his standards. Over his final 26 appearances, he had a 4.13 ERA and 135 strikeouts in 133 innings.

When the Twins fell out of the playoff race in 2018, the 31-year-old was traded to the New York Yankees. He spent time in the rotation and pitched out of the bullpen, helping the Yankees reach the playoffs.

The best thing Lynn has going for him is durability. The 6'5", 280-pounder did miss the entire 2016 campaign after undergoing Tommy John surgery, but he's still made at least 29 starts in each of the past six seasons he's pitched.

With a soft market for second-tier starting pitchers available to teams this offseason, the Indiana native boasts tremendous value because he takes the ball every fifth day. He's a solid mid-rotation starter with a 3.57 career ERA who misses bats (1,080 strikeouts in 1,134.1 innings).

The Rangers are banking on Lynn's ability to be steady and stabilize their rotation. He has pitched on the big stage with 26 playoff appearances, so the upside is high enough for him to be a good under-the-radar signing heading into 2019.