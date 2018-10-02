2018 MLB Playoffs: Schedule, Start Times Announced for AL, NL Division Series

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistOctober 2, 2018

Los Angeles Dodgers players run onto the field to celebrate the team's 5-2 win against the Colorado Rockies in a tiebreaker baseball game, Monday, Oct. 1, 2018, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Jae C. Hong/Associated Press

Major League Baseball has announced the schedule for each of the first three games in the American League and National League Division Series. 

Per MLB Communications on Twitter, the two National League series will kick things off Thursday, starting at 5:07 p.m. ET and 8:37 p.m. ET. The American League will join the festivities Friday:

Two Division Series matchups are set—one in each league. They also feature last year's World Series participants. 

The Houston Astros will begin their title defense at home by taking on the 2016 AL champion Cleveland Indians, starting Friday at 2:05 p.m. ET. Game 1 will feature two of MLB's best pitchers, as Justin Verlander is set to battle Corey Kluber. 

The reigning NL champion Los Angeles Dodgers, who won their sixth straight NL West title with a 5-2 victory over the Colorado Rockies on Monday, will square off against the Atlanta Braves beginning Thursday. 

The No. 1 seeds in both leagues—the Milwaukee Brewers and Boston Red Sox—await the Wild Card Game winners. The NL matchup is set for Tuesday as the Rockies travel to Wrigley Field to take on the Chicago Cubs. 

The Red Sox will face either the Oakland Athletics or New York Yankees at Fenway Park on Friday at 7:32 p.m. ET. 

If any Division Series extends beyond Game 3, MLB will announce start times for those games on a later date. 

