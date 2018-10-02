Baylor, Art Briles Reportedly Receive Notice of Allegations from NCAA

Baylor, Art Briles Reportedly Receive Notice of Allegations from NCAAOctober 2, 2018
DUANE A. LAVERTY/Associated Press
Baylor and former head football coach Art Briles reportedly received a notice of allegations from the NCAA approximately three weeks ago.
Mac Engel of the Star-Telegram reported the news, noting the formal notice means the NCAA completed its investigation into Baylor that started in June 2017. The school now receives a 90-day time period to respond to the notice.
Engel cited sources who said NCAA allegations against Briles are included under "Head Coach Responsibility: Failure to promote an atmosphere of compliance," while a "lack of institutional control" was one of the allegations levied against Baylor.
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
Football fighting to get back up after taking hard hits