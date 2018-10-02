Baylor, Art Briles Reportedly Receive Notice of Allegations from NCAA

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistOctober 2, 2018

FILE - In this Nov. 28, 2007, file photo, Art Briles answers questions after being introduced as the new coach of the Baylor University football team during a press conference in Waco, Texas. Baylor University has explained for the first time how Briles, the school's former football coach and others responded to a woman's claims that she was gang-raped by five players. University officials told The Dallas Morning News on Friday, Nov. 11, 2016, that the student-athlete informed her coach in April 2013 that she had been assaulted a year earlier and provided the names of the players. The university contends the coach reported the matter to Briles, ex-athletic director Ian McCaw and a sports administrator. (AP Photo/Duane A. Laverty, File
DUANE A. LAVERTY/Associated Press

Baylor and former head football coach Art Briles reportedly received a notice of allegations from the NCAA approximately three weeks ago.

Mac Engel of the Star-Telegram reported the news, noting the formal notice means the NCAA completed its investigation into Baylor that started in June 2017. The school now receives a 90-day time period to respond to the notice.

Engel cited sources who said NCAA allegations against Briles are included under "Head Coach Responsibility: Failure to promote an atmosphere of compliance," while a "lack of institutional control" was one of the allegations levied against Baylor.

          

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

