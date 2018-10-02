Baylor, Art Briles Reportedly Receive Notice of Allegations from NCAA

DUANE A. LAVERTY/Associated Press

Baylor and former head football coach Art Briles reportedly received a notice of allegations from the NCAA approximately three weeks ago.

Mac Engel of the Star-Telegram reported the news, noting the formal notice means the NCAA completed its investigation into Baylor that started in June 2017. The school now receives a 90-day time period to respond to the notice.

Engel cited sources who said NCAA allegations against Briles are included under "Head Coach Responsibility: Failure to promote an atmosphere of compliance," while a "lack of institutional control" was one of the allegations levied against Baylor.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.