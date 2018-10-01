World Series Odds 2018: Red Sox, Astros, Dodgers Favorites Ahead of Playoffs

Michael Dwyer/Associated Press

The Boston Red Sox and Houston Astros are the co-betting favorites to win the 2018 MLB World Series with the postseason field locked in ahead of the respective wild-card games.

According to OddsShark, the Red Sox and Astros are both +350 (bet $100 to win $350), with the Los Angeles Dodgers right behind at +450.

The Red Sox won a franchise-record 108 games, which was also the most in MLB this season. If history is any indicator, then Boston will take part in this year's Fall Classic. The Red Sox's other three 100-win teams all reached the World Series.

Boston has the offense to go all the way. Mookie Betts is the likely American League MVP, and the Sox are first in weighted on-base average (.340), per FanGraphs.

Likewise, the Astros are essentially the same team that won a World Series title in 2017. One could argue Houston is even better following the offseason addition of Gerrit Cole and Alex Bregman's breakout.

No team has successfully defended a championship since the 2000 New York Yankees won their third World Series in a row. The Astros have the pieces to end that streak.

Despite winning 12 fewer games in 2018 (92) compared to a season ago, the Dodgers are the logical betting favorite out of the National League.

Much of their struggles can be attributed to injuries, most notably Clayton Kershaw and Justin Turner.

Los Angeles' 5-2 win over the Colorado Rockies on Monday secured the NL West title, which meant avoiding the one-game playoff as well. And a National League Division Series with the Atlanta Braves is arguably preferable to facing off with the Rockies or Chicago Cubs in the NLDS.