Former Alabama Coach Mike DuBose in Hospital After Accidental Shooting

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistOctober 1, 2018

24 Oct 1998: Head coach Mike Dubose of the Alabama Crimson Tide watches the field during the game against the Tennessee Volunteers at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville Tennessee. Tennessee defeated Alabama 35-18. Mandatory Credit: Scott Halleran /Allsport
Scott Halleran/Getty Images

Former Alabama football head coach Mike DuBose has been taken to the hospital after accidentally shooting himself in the abdomen, according to WSFA12.

The Covington County Sheriff's Office reported the incident took place near Opp, Alabama, on Monday afternoon, and he was transported to Mizell Memorial Hospital. His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

DuBose is best known for his time as head coach of the Crimson Tide from 1997-2000.

He produced a 24-23 record during this stretch for his alma mater, leading the 1999 team to an SEC championship and a trip to the Orange Bowl. He was named SEC Coach of the Year that season, although the ensuing 3-8 record in 2000 marked the end of his major coaching career.

He resigned that season after a scandal involving an inappropriate relationship with his secretary, per Michael Casagrande of AL.com.

The 65-year-old has since spent time coaching at the high school level with a brief stint as an assistant with Memphis.

