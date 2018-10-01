2018 CFB National Championship Odds: Alabama, Clemson, Ohio State Favored

2018 CFB National Championship Odds: Alabama, Clemson, Ohio State FavoredOctober 1, 2018
Ohio State and Clemson remain among the top contenders for the 2018 college football national championship, but each saw their odds drop after narrow wins in Week 5.
OddsShark provided the latest chances to win the title, led by Alabama as the odds-on favorite:
OddsShark @OddsShark
Updated odds to win the CFB National Championship (@BovadaOfficial): Alabama -125 Clemson/Ohio State +550 Georgia +750 Notre Dame +1500 Oklahoma +2000 Washington/Michigan +2500 LSU +4000 Penn State/Auburn/West Virginia/Wisconsin +5000 UCF +8000 Texas +8500
Clemson finished last week at +400 (bet $100 to win $400) while Ohio State was right behind at +450, per OddsShark. However, they are each now +550.
