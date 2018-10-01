2018 CFB National Championship Odds: Alabama, Clemson, Ohio State Favored

Tom Pennington/Getty Images

Ohio State and Clemson remain among the top contenders for the 2018 college football national championship, but each saw their odds drop after narrow wins in Week 5.

OddsShark provided the latest chances to win the title, led by Alabama as the odds-on favorite:

Clemson finished last week at +400 (bet $100 to win $400) while Ohio State was right behind at +450, per OddsShark. However, they are each now +550.

