Alabama Crimson Tide vs. Arkansas Razorbacks: Odds, Analysis, Betting Pick

Alabama, as it does with many of its SEC rivals, owns the recent series with Arkansas, winning the last 11 meetings straight up, including a 41-9 decision last season. But the Razorbacks are 3-1 against the spread over the last four meetings, keeping games relatively close as big dogs. Where should the smart money side for Saturday afternoon's meeting in Fayetteville?

College football point spread: The Crimson Tide opened as 35.5-point favorites, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark (line updates and matchup report).

College football betting pick, via OddsShark computer: 54.0-10.8 Crimson Tide (College football picks on every game).

Why the Alabama Crimson Tide can cover the spread

The top-ranked Tide reached 5-0 on the season with a 56-14 walk-through against Louisiana last week. Alabama drove the opening possession of the game 72 yards to a touchdown, turned a blocked punt into a touchdown, returned a punt for a touchdown and drove 69 yards for another touchdown and a 28-0 first-quarter lead. The Tide then scored touchdowns on all three second-quarter possessions for a 49-0 halftime advantage and cruise-controlled from there.

Unfortunately for its financial backers, Alabama gave up a pair of Cajuns scores in the fourth quarter, the second with just under four minutes to go, and missed out on the cover as a 49-point favorite. On the day, the Crimson Tide out-gained Louisiana 608-288.

As if Alabama isn't good enough, it also now has five defensive/special teams touchdowns this season.

Why the Arkansas Razorbacks can cover the spread

Arkansas is still a tough case to make at the moment, playing through the early stages of a new coaching regime. But the Razorbacks are coming off their first cover of this season, a 24-17 loss against Texas A&M last week as 20-point underdogs.

Arkansas gave up a touchdown on the opening kickoff last week and trailed 17-0 early in the second quarter. But the Hogs pulled to within 17-10 in the third quarter and 24-17 with just over three minutes to go, and got the ball back. Unfortunately, a drive that reached the Arkansas 45-yard line ended with an interception.

On the day, the Razorbacks only came up with 248 yards of offense, but the defense kept them in the game, holding the Aggies to 377 total yards and just two offensive touchdowns, forcing a couple of A&M turnovers.

If the Hogs can keep Alabama from scoring on defense/special teams, maybe they could keep this one reasonably close.

Smart betting pick

Alabama's 0-2 ATS the last two weeks because it's so often favored by too much at home. Conversely, the Tide are 1-0 SU and ATS on the road this season, 8-4 ATS their last 12 road games. Arkansas, meanwhile, is just not worthy of a betting recommendation at this point. Smart money gives the points with Alabama.

College football betting trends

The total has gone under in three of Alabama's last four games vs Arkansas.

Arkansas is 2-7-1 ATS in its last 10 games at home.

Alabama is 4-1 ATS in its last five games on the road after consecutive home games.

