Adam Ottavino, Yankees Reportedly Agree to 3-Year, $27 Million Contract

Jeff Curry/Getty Images

Veteran relief pitcher Adam Ottavino will be part of a loaded bullpen for the New York Yankees next season.

Per The Athletic's Robert Murray and Ken Rosenthal, Ottavino and the Yankees are closing in on a three-year deal.

ESPN's Jeff Passan reported the two sides agreed to terms. Fancred Sports' Jon Heyman added Ottavino will receive $27 million over three years.

Ottavino, 33, had his best season as an MLB player in 2018, finishing with a 6-4 record and six saves in 75 appearances for the Colorado Rockies. He posted a 2.43 ERA, 0.99 WHIP and 112 strikeouts in 77.2 innings, helping fuel Colorado's 91-win regular season.

His strikeout total in the 2018 season set a Rockies record for a reliever, a mark he told The Athletic's Nick Groke he had in his crosshairs:

"I always felt I was capable of doing it. There are elite guys who do that. And I felt like I had the ability to get strikeouts at that rate. I just had to get off to a good start with it. That way I could get the innings to do it.

"It's silly to set a results goal, but that one made the most sense for me because if I'm trying to strike guys out, it keeps me on the attack and makes me throw more strikes. And everything else falls into place when I'm aggressive like that."

In Ottavino, Wade Davis, Scott Oberg and Seungwhan Oh, the Rockies had a formidable late-game foursome in their bullpen.

Now, however, New York will benefit from the addition of Ottavino, who may be one of the sneakier additions in free agency this winter and should improve the bullpen significantly.

The Yankees lost some of their reliever depth earlier this offseason when David Robertson signed with the Philadelphia Phillies. Ottavino will slot into his role late in games for manager Aaron Boone as the team looks to overtake the defending World Series champion Boston Red Sox in the American League East.