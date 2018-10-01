Browns News: CB Terrance Mitchell Could Miss Season with Broken Forearm Injury

OAKLAND, CA - SEPTEMBER 30: Marshawn Lynch #24 of the Oakland Raiders is tackled by Terrance Mitchell #39 of the Cleveland Browns at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on September 30, 2018 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)
Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Cleveland Browns cornerback Terrance Mitchell could miss the remainder of the 2018 season after suffering a broken forearm in Sunday's 45-42 loss to the Oakland Raiders.

Mitchell was carted off the field after hurting his arm when defending a Derek Carr pass intended for Jordy Nelson. The Browns moved E.J. Gaines to Mitchell's spot in the defense.

"We had to move some guys around," head coach Hue Jackson told reporters. "Had some guys do some things they hadn't done in a while. But that's pro football."

         

