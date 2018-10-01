ALDS Bracket 2018: Dates, TV Schedule for Indians vs. Astros Series

Tom E. Puskar/Associated Press

The New York Yankees and the Oakland A's will get the American League postseason started Wednesday night at Yankee Stadium.

That game will determine who plays the Boston Red Sox in one of the American League Division Series.

The other series has been set, seemingly for weeks. The Cleveland Indians and the Houston Astros, the last two American League participants in the World Series, will meet for the right to go to the American League Championship series.

The Indians lost the 2016 World Series in heartbreaking fashion, dropping the seventh game in extra innings to the Chicago Cubs. The Astros won last year's championship, beating the Los Angeles Dodgers in seven games.

Indians vs. Astros Schedule

Friday, October 5, Indians at Astros, Game 1, TBS

Saturday, October 6, Indians at Astros, Game 2, TBS

Monday, October 8, Astros at Indians, Game 3, TBS

Tuesday, October 9, Astros at Indians, Game 4*, TBS

Thursday, October 11, Indians at Astros, Game 5*, TBS

*If necessary

All postseason games can be live-streamed at MLB.TV.

Even though the Red Sox led all of baseball with 108 wins, both the Indians and the Astros are powerful teams that could represent the American League in the World Series once again.

The Indians have explosive power bats in the middle of their lineup that are capable of devastating any pitching staff. Jose Ramirez led the Tribe with 39 home runs and he also had 106 RBI and a .555 slugging percentage. Shortstop Francisco Lindor powered 38 home runs, scored 129 runs, drove in 92 and had a .519 slugging percentage.

Edwin Encarnacion could also turn out to be a potent power bat in this series as he delivered 32 home runs and knocked in a team-high 107 runs.

Former Blue Jay Josh Donaldson could turn out to be an X-factor in the series. Donaldson was traded to Cleveland at the trade deadline, and while he played in just 16 games this year due to injuries and had three home runs and seven RBI, he is capable of getting hot and driving the ball consistently in big situations.

The pitching staff has largely been responsible for Cleveland's success and Corey Kluber is once again the ace of the staf with a 20-7 record, 222 strikeouts, a 2.89 earned-run average and a 0.99 WHIP. He is joined by starters Mike Clevinger, Carlos Carraso and Trevor Bauer.

The Indians are hoping that their once formidable bullpen can dominate in the postseason.

Cleveland manager Terry Francona believes the preparation in leading up to Friday's series opener is a big key.

"I think the Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday (before the playoffs) are way more important than your last couple of games," Francona said, per Joe Noga of Cleveland.com. "I think the way you handle those off days is how you create momentum going into the playoffs."

The Astros won the World Series a year ago largely because of their ability to come through with clutch at bats when the team was in do-or-die situations.

While they don't have quite the power that the Indians do from their top sluggers, the Astros are a confident team that has an excellent chance to repeat last year's postseason success.

Alex Bregman had a brilliant year with a 31 home runs to lead the team, along with 103 RBI and a .532 slugging percentage. George Springer is one of the team's triggers as he belted 22 home runs and scored 102 runs.

Jose Altuve battled through injuries this season but he appears healthy for the playoffs. The 2017 MVP hit. .315 with 13 home runs and 84 runs scored in 137 games.

The Astros may have the best starting pitching of any team in the postseason with Justin Verlander, Dallas Keuchel, Gerrit Cole and Charlie Morton. All four started 30 or more games, and Verlander is the ace of the group with a 16-9 record, 290 strikeouts and a 2.52 ERA.

These are two brilliant, powerful and experienced teams, and it would be somewhat surprising if the series does not go five games.