Christion Abercrombie Remains Hospitalized in Critical Condition After Surgery

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistOctober 1, 2018

Illinois defensive lineman Christion Abercrombie (34) sits on the bench during an NCAA college football game against Rutgers Saturday, Oct. 14, 2017 at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Ill. Rutgers defeated Illinois 35-24. (AP Photo/Bradley Leeb)
BRADLEY LEEB/Associated Press

Tennessee State linebacker Christion Abercrombie remains in critical condition Sunday after suffering a head injury in Saturday's game against Vanderbilt.

The program provided an update on his situation, plus quotes from head coach Rod Reed and the player's mother, Staci:

Abercrombie collapsed on the sidelines in the first half of the game and was brought to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where he underwent emergency surgery, according to the Associated Press (via ESPN.com).

The injury came in the second quarter and the severity was quickly apparent.

"It was right before the half," Reed said after the game, per Mike Organ of the Tennessean. "He came to the sideline and just kind of collapsed there."

The player was given oxygen on the sidelines before being taken off the field on a stretcher and immediately brought to the hospital.

Abercrombie is in his first year with the Tigers after transferring from Illinois. Through three games in 2018, he ranks tied for second on the team with 18 tackles, plus a team-high 1.5 sacks, per the school's official site.

