UMass HC Mark Whipple Suspended After Saying Ohio 'Raped Us'

Michael Dwyer/Associated Press

UMass football head coach Mark Whipple used an insensitive expression after his team's 58-42 loss to Ohio Saturday, and it will result in a one-game suspension.

According to Matt Vautour of MassLive, the coach said the Ohio defense "raped us" while complaining about the officials. The school responded by suspending him for one week without pay while also ordering he take part in sensitivity training.

Whipple and athletic director Ryan Bamford provided a statement on the incident:

Defensive coordinator Ed Pinkham will serve as the team's acting head coach for next Saturday's game against USF.

Massachusetts was called for eight penalties Saturday for 77 yards, although the team also allowed 664 total yards in the loss.

The Minutemen fell to 2-4 on the season with the loss, including four losses in the past five games.

Whipple is in his fifth year in his second stint with UMass, although his latest run isn't quite as successful as his first time around from 1998 to 2003. He was 49-26 in that stretch before moving on to the NFL as a positional coach at several organizations.

He returned to the school in 2014 but is currently just 14-40 in this stretch while failing to win more than four games in a single season.