College Football Week 6 Odds: Early Lines for Oklahoma vs. Texas, More

Week 6 of the college football season features some exciting rivalry battles, although oddsmakers don't believe all of the games will be close.

OddsShark provided the latest odds for Saturday's notable games:

The Red River Rivalry between Oklahoma and Texas has the Sooners listed as 7.5-point favorites despite the fact that the Longhorns enter with four straight victories. The underdogs are No. 19 in the latest Associated Press poll, while Oklahoma sits at No. 7.

After consecutive close wins over Iowa State and Army, Oklahoma eased concerns last week with a 66-33 blowout win over Baylor, featuring seven Kyler Murray touchdowns.

While that game is the one Big 12 fans will be watching Saturday, it's not the only matchup of Top 25 teams.

LSU will go on the road to face Florida, with the Tigers giving just three points in the betting line despite an undefeated record and the No. 5 ranking. The Gators came through with a 13-6 win over Mississippi State last week, and the defense is allowing just 14 points per game.

Although quarterback Joe Burrow has had a strong start to his LSU career, this week represents a new challenge.

One conference rivalry that might not be as close is Florida State and Miami, with the latter listed as 12.5-point favorites.

The Seminoles' struggles from last season have appeared to carry over in 2018, with the offense ranking just 111th in the country in points per game. The Hurricanes won this matchup 24-20 in Tallahassee last year and could have an even easier time at home this time around.