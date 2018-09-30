Twitter Reacts to Colts' 4th Down Fail and Frank Reich Defending It After Game

Chris Szagola/Associated Press

Sunday's game between the Indianapolis Colts and Houston Texans seemed destined to end in a tie when the two sides were all square at 34 with 27 seconds remaining in overtime.

That's when Colts head coach Frank Reich decided to go for 4th-and-4 from his own 43-yard line, and the result was an incompletion and incredible field position for the Texans. Houston converted it into a field goal and its first win of the season, but Reich wasn't apologetic after the loss.

"I'll just address it now. We're not playing to tie. We're going for it 10 times out of 10," he said, per Zak Keefer of the Indianapolis Star.

There is something to be said for that level of aggressiveness given Indianapolis' record was 1-2 entering the game. A record of 1-2-1 through four games isn't an ideal recipe for playoff contention, especially in the AFC South where the Jacksonville Jaguars and Tennessee Titans are already 3-1.

Andrew Luck was also in the middle of a vintage performance with 464 passing yards, four touchdowns and zero interceptions, and going for it gave him an opportunity to win as the team's leader and best player.

It ultimately didn't work out, and the Colts are facing an uphill battle to climb back into the postseason picture.

Indianapolis' next four games come against the New England Patriots, New York Jets, Buffalo Bills and Oakland Raiders, which isn't a daunting stretch even with the defending AFC champions included. The four teams are a combined 4-11, giving Luck and Co. a chance to bounce back from Sunday's disheartening loss.

Look for Reich to continue his aggressiveness in those games as well given his comments.