Barcelona Players Reportedly Back Coach Ernesto Valverde Despite Criticism

Barcelona's stars are reportedly behind manager Ernesto Valverde despite the team's recent run of poor form and criticism of the tactician following Saturday's 1-1 draw against Athletic Bilbao.

Luis F. Rojo of Marca reported the dressing room "continues to support the coach" even though their record of two points in three games has been a mini-disaster.

Per Rojo's report, Luis Suarez recently reiterated his criticism regarding Valverde's failure to rotate him out of the team prior to their UEFA Champions League exit at AS Roma's hands. Also, Sergio Busquets said, "We have not been solid or consistent."

The Blaugrana won six successive matches before drawing 2-2 at home to Girona last Sunday. Valverde's men then lost 2-1 at Leganes on Wednesday before again dropping two points at home with the draw against Athletic.

Valverde didn't shy away from his responsibilities, however, and said the blame sat with him with the team set to travel to Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday, via Omnisport:

Rojo cited comments Suarez and Lionel Messi—who came on to inspire Barca's late equaliser against Los Leones—made after Saturday's draw and referred to the defence and underperforming stars as main issues.

Valverde faces a dilemma: He was scrutinised for not sufficiently rotating his squad last term, but results have taken a tumble since he attempted to do so more this term.

The Blaugrana were unable to find the back of the net against Athletic before Messi arrived, and the Argentinian forced pressure on the opposition goal for Munir El Haddadi to convert from close range.

Kieran Canning of AFP noted the decision to rest Messi was evidence Barca are committed to doing better in Europe than they did last season, when they bowed out in the quarter-finals:

What's more, Spanish football correspondent Tom Allnutt found cause to justify Valverde's benching of Messi ahead of their visit to north London:

Rojo noted Gerard Pique and Ousmane Dembele were two players in particular who underperformed on Saturday. Tactics and leadership were surely factors, but there's also a responsibility with the players to do their parts on the pitch.

Valverde has the support of his players for the time being at least, but the squad's attitude could shift if results don't improve.