NCAA Football 2018 Rankings: Clemson's Slide Continues

Mike Stewart/Associated Press

Clemson's drop from No. 3 to No. 4 in the latest AP Top 25 might not seem like a big deal compared to, say, Stanford's plummeting seven spots after getting boat-raced by Notre Dame. However, it's getting harder to ignore the Tigers' slow-motion fall from grace.

When the season began, it was supposed to be Alabama and Clemson up top and everyone else fighting for third. All but five of the AP voters had the Tigers at either No. 1 or No. 2 in the preseason poll. No one had them lower than No. 4.

But while the Crimson Tide have further distanced themselves from the rest of the country with blowout after blowout, Clemson barely survived against Texas A&M and Syracuse.

The Tigers haven't lost any games (yet), but they have gradually lost a lot of ground. They received 96.8 percent of possible vote points in the preseason poll, but now their share is just 85.2 percent. They have fallen behind both Georgia and Ohio State by a wide margin, and LSU, Notre Dame and Oklahoma are all closing the gap, trailing the Tigers by fewer than 100 votes.

With just one game remaining against a currently ranked opponent, will Clemson be able to hang on to a spot in the Top Four, or could even an undefeated season leave the Tigers on the wrong side of the College Football Playoff cut line?

Maybe it's too early to be asking questions like those with two months to go in the regular season, but it's something to think about if Clemson continues to struggle with opponents that title contenders are supposed to beat with room to spare.

