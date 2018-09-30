Earl Thomas Trade Rumors: Seahawks 'Stuck' on 2nd-Round Pick Compensation

Don Juan Moore/Getty Images

The Seattle Seahawks are reportedly "stuck" on requesting a second-round pick in the 2019 NFL draft during trade talks involving safety Earl Thomas.

On Sunday, Adam Schefter of ESPN.com reported the Hawks are "open" to moving Thomas before the Oct. 30 trade deadline but have refused to budge on their asking price. He listed the Kansas City Chiefs and Dallas Cowboys as potential suitors for the disgruntled defensive back.

The 29-year-old University of Texas product has long sought a new contract from Seattle. He's in the final season of a four-year, $40 million deal and will become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the 2018 campaign.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported Sunday that Thomas was fined by the Seahawks for missing practices and "other things" last week.

Thomas commented on his situation on Instagram after he ended a holdout in early September:

"I worked my whole life for this..... I've never let me teammates, city or fans down as long as I've lived and don't plan on starting this weekend. With that being said, the disrespect has been well noted and will not be forgotten. Father Time may have an undefeated record but best believe I plan on taking him into triple overtime when it comes to my career."

Thomas has enjoyed a strong start to the season with 18 combined tackles, four passes defended and three interceptions through three games.

Though the Cowboys have been the team most frequently linked to Thomas, the Dallas defense ranks third in yards allowed. While that could lessen the team's sense of urgency, the six-time Pro Bowler would undoubtedly be an upgrade over free safety Jeff Heath.

Meanwhile, the Chiefs could emerge as the favorite to complete a deal. Their Patrick Mahomes-led offense has been outstanding during a 3-0 start, but the defense is allowing the most yards per game in the NFL (474) and has forced just two turnovers.

Adding a playmaker like Thomas could provide a significant boost.