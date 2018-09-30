Liverpool Transfer News: Aaron Ramsey Eyed in Latest Rumours After Failed Bid

MB Media/Getty Images

Liverpool reportedly want to sign Aaron Ramsey after having a bid for him rejected by Arsenal over the summer.

According to the Mirror's John Richardson, the Reds unsuccessfully attempted to prise him away from the Emirates Stadium but will return for the Welshman now that the offer of a new contract has been withdrawn by the club.

Ramsey is in the final year of his deal at Arsenal and can leave next summer for free.

Football writer James McNicholas is frustrated at the turn of events, as the Gunners could have made a healthy profit on him by taking Liverpool up on their offer in the transfer window:

As Bleacher Report's Dean Jones noted, he'll now have to choose whether to depart the club in January or at the end of the season:

It could depend on when Liverpool return for him, as Ramsey "is excited at the opportunity of playing under" Reds boss Jurgen Klopp.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain left Arsenal for Liverpool last year and looked rejuvenated by the move prior to suffering a long-term knee injury at the back end of last season.

Ramsey has racked up 59 goals and the same number of assists in 339 outings for the Gunners, whom he joined from Cardiff City in 2008 at the age of 17.

As the Telegraph's Jeremy Wilson noted, he has been more productive than one of Arsenal's biggest stars in recent times:

If Klopp were to have a similar impact on the 27-year-old that he has had on Oxlade-Chamberlain, Ramsey could become an even more potent force to be reckoned with.

With hindsight it would have been better for Arsenal to part with him in the summer for a higher fee, but their loss could be Liverpool's gain.