College Football Rankings 2018: Bleacher Report's Week 6 Top 25

Carlos Osorio/Associated Press

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish seemed to have found a secret weapon that was needed to unlock their offense: quarterback Ian Book. Benching senior quarterback Brandon Wimbush for Book in Week 4 was likely the absolute latest they could make the switch and still get Book comfortable within the offense. The risk has so far paid off immensely.

The Irish's win against Stanford was a total team effort, but it was impossible not to notice the stark contrast between the Book-led attack and the stagnant offense behind Wimbush. Everything opened up because of his willingness to attempt and, more importantly, hit tight passing windows. He made several sideline throws that the Irish hadn't seen since DeShone Kizer was their signal-caller.

After Stanford's offense had surged despite Bryce Love in recent weeks, it had the chance to challenge the talented Irish defense with a quality passing attack. That didn't come to fruition, as Irish defensive tackle Jerry Tillery helped lead a swarming and vicious unit that mostly contained Love and quarterback K.J. Costello throughout the night.

Sitting at 5-0 with a favorable schedule the rest of the season, if you weren't already taking this team seriously, it's time to now. It features playmakers on both sides of the ball and is hitting its stride as October arrives.