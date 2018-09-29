Kyler Murray Goes Off for 7 TDs vs. Baylor After Benching

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistSeptember 29, 2018

Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray (1) passes against Baylor in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Sept. 29, 2018. (AP Photo/Alonzo Adams)
Alonzo Adams/Associated Press

Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Kyler Murray may not have started Saturday's game against the Baylor Bears, but by the time the contest was over, he had made history.

Murray was benched for the opening series after reportedly showing up late to a practice during the week, according to ESPN.com's Jake Trotter. Backup Austin Kendall started the game for Oklahoma.

When Murray did step onto the field, though, he was nearly unstoppable. The redshirt junior completed 17 of his 21 pass attempts for 432 yards, six touchdowns and zero interceptions, adding 45 rushing yards and a score on the ground as well.

Those seven total touchdowns helped him tie reigning Heisman Trophy winner Baker Mayfield's Sooners single-game record:

In a game in which Murray threw more touchdowns than incompletions, Oklahoma cruised to a 66-33 victory to improve to 5-0 on the season.

