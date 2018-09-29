Jimbo Fisher Explains Grabbing Tyrel Dodson by the Facemask After Texas A&M Win

Sam Craft/Associated Press

Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher explained why he yanked on Tyrel Dodson's facemask and yelled at the junior linebacker during a fiery exchange that occurred in the third quarter of Saturday's 24-17 win over Arkansas.

According to 247Sports' Jordan James, Fisher said he wasn't pleased that Dodson had been shoving an Arkansas player as things started to turn chippy in the SEC showdown:

"I don't need (Dodson) out there pushing and shoving, getting in a fight in the game. Lose one of our best players on defense and our team leader, that's great. Learn to put your pride away and go on the sideline. There ain't no sense to go out there and push and shove and do dumb things out there when you're locked in on the game. He plays great. He's a heck of a player for us.

"... And he is a great player. Emotions get in football. It's an emotional game. But you've got to play intelligently. You got to play to win. That's one of our team leaders. That's a guy we count on for everything, make calls, do everything. That guy is critical."

Dodson posted a message on Twitter after the game saying Fisher acted appropriately given the circumstances:

Dodson—who entered the day ranked second among all Aggies defenders with 19 tackles—added three more to his tally as Texas A&M improved to 3-2 and captured its first SEC win under Fisher.

The Aggies will be back in action Oct. 6 for a home tilt with the No. 17 Kentucky Wildcats.