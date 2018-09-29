La Liga Results 2018 Week 7: Final Scores and Updated Table After Saturday

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Barcelona are still top of La Liga, even after being held to a 1-1 draw by Athletic Bilbao at the Camp Nou on Saturday. Neither Real Madrid nor Atletico Madrid could take advantage as the derby ended goalless at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium.

The day also saw a much-needed win for Valencia, thanks to a Kevin Gameiro goal, away to Real Sociedad. There was also a win for Sevilla, who beat Eibar 3-1 on their travels.

Here are the day's results and the updated standings:

Barca were flummoxed for 84 minutes by Athletic's enterprising breaks and stout defending. The visitors went ahead four minutes before the break thanks to Oscar de Marcos.

It was left to substitute Munir El Haddadi to spare Barca's blushes and rescue a point. Manager Ernesto Valverde had put Lionel Messi on the bench, but he soon called for his attacking talisman when it was clear the Blaugrana were floundering without him.

Valverde needs to stop a sudden slide that's left Barcelona fans fuming:

The dropped points would be tougher to take had either Real or Atletico taken full advantage. Los Blancos lacked fluency in attack, and their efforts going forward were stunted when Gareth Bale was lost to injury.

It left Real counting on Marco Asensio for inspiration, but the 22-year-old struggled with the responsibility:

The goalless draw didn't do Atleti many favours, but the club did at least secure a piece of history at the expense of their local enemy:

Speaking of Valencia, Los Che have climbed the table after Gameiro's heroics at Anoeta. The Frenchman took his goal brilliantly nine minutes before the break after finding space to turn in a deft cross from Denis Cheryshev.

Taking three points away from home is welcome relief for manager Marcelino, who has endured a torrid start to the campaign after guiding the club to fourth a season ago.

Valencia can now go into Tuesday's game against struggling Manchester United at Old Trafford in the UEFA Champions League with some confidence.

Sevilla were able to take advantage of Atletico's slip and move into third after Andre Silva opened the scoring in Eibar. The AC Milan loanee has taken to life in the Spanish top flight superbly:

Ever Banega doubled the lead from the penalty spot just before the hour mark. What followed was a worrying incident when the stand housing the away fans collapsed during the celebrations, per AS.

Sevilla (h/t The Spanish Football Podcast) offered an update on those injured:

While Sevilla are clicking into gear under manager Pablo Machin, Barcelona and Real are showing hints of why they face an arduous path to this season's title.