Arsenal's Petr Cech out Up to 3 Weeks After Hamstring Injury vs. Watford

MB Media/Getty Images

Arsenal manager Unai Emery has said goalkeeper Petr Cech could be out of action for up to three weeks after he limped off just before half-time in Saturday's 2-0 win over Watford.

Cech was replaced by summer signing Bernd Leno after suffering what appeared to be a hamstring injury, and Emery gave a rough estimate after the result, per Sky Sports' Pete O'Rourke:

Leno came on to play his first Premier League minutes and managed a clean half at the Emirates Stadium, so the German will now be hoping to tie down the No. 1 spot as his own in Cech's absence.

Cech, 36, has come under fire this season and has struggled particularly in adapting to Emery's preferred method of playing the ball out from the back.

The former Czech Republic international has done his bit to impress despite some criticism, however, and came into Saturday's fixture as one of the top savers in the Premier League, per Sky Sports Statto:

Arsenal travel to Azerbaijan to face Qarabag in the UEFA Europa League on Thursday before returning to Premier League action with a short trip to London rivals Fulham on Sunday. There's then an international break before Emery's men face Leicester City at home on October 22.

Emery faced calls earlier in the season to drop Cech for his £22.5 million signing from Bayer Leverkusen, but the Spanish tactician had high praise for the ex-Chelsea star after Sunday's 2-0 win over Everton:

Cech has long held a reputation as one of Europe's top goalkeepers. But even the best in their position eventually falls victim to age, and he will be 37 in May. Leno was highly rated in the Bundesliga and in Germany's national team setup.

Cech could hope to be fit again for the October clash with Leicester, but this will be seen as Leno's opportunity to justify he deserves to be Arsenal's first choice and long-term successor to his current mentor.