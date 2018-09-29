Jalen Hurts to Remain on Alabama for Rest of Season After Playing vs. Louisiana

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Jalen Hurts will reportedly remain with the Alabama Crimson Tide for the remainder of the season after losing redshirt eligibility status as the result of playing in Saturday's 56-14 victory over Louisiana.

After the game, Alabama coach Nick Saban had nothing but high praise for how his junior quarterback has handled the team's quarterback competition, per ESPN's Alex Scarborough:

"Jalen's a first-class guy. He's a really good player; he's won a lot of games around here for us. And I think he respects the program, and we certainly have a tremendous amount of respect for him. He's done a wonderful job, and he's a great team player."

