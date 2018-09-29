Eibar Visitors Stand Collapses During Match vs. Sevilla

Eibar Visitors Stand Collapses During Match vs. SevillaSeptember 29, 2018
Quality Sport Images/Getty Images
Sevilla fans received a scare during Saturday's match against Eibar in La Liga, when the away stand collapsed at the Ipurua Municipal Stadium.
Some members of the travelling support required medical attention after falling onto the field of play, per AS:
AS English @English_AS
The away stand has collapsed at Ipurua during the Eibar - Sevilla game. Several fans received medical attention on the pitch. https://t.co/W6lAxygwOY https://t.co/tdMYMxkwfz
