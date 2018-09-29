Eibar Visitors Stand Collapses During Match vs. Sevilla

James Dudko@@JamesDudkoFeatured ColumnistSeptember 29, 2018

SEVILLE, SPAIN - SEPTEMBER 02: Fans of Sevilla cheer prior to the La Liga match between Real Betis Balompie and Sevilla FC at Estadio Benito Villamarin on September 2, 2018 in Seville, Spain. (Photo by Quality Sport Images/Getty Images)
Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Sevilla fans received a scare during Saturday's match against Eibar in La Liga, when the away stand collapsed at the Ipurua Municipal Stadium.

Some members of the travelling support required medical attention after falling onto the field of play, per AS:

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

