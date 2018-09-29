Neymar Dominant as PSG Rip Apart Nice

YANN COATSALIOU/Getty Images

Neymar scored twice for Paris Saint-Germain on Saturday as the Parisiens secured an eighth consecutive Ligue 1 victory by defeating 10-man Nice 3-0 on their own soil.

The Brazilian assisted goals in recent meetings with Liverpool and Rennes but netted his first club goal in almost a month with an almost unstoppable effort at the Allianz Riviera.

Neymar now sits on seven goals and two assists in seven Ligue 1 appearances this season and will look to translate that form into Wednesday's UEFA Champions League clash with Red Star Belgrade.

Manager Thomas Tuchel changed the formation for the trip, with Neymar to the left of Kylian Mbappe and Edinson Cavani rested ahead.

Angel Di Maria was pushed back onto the right side of attack as young guns Christopher Nkunku and Moussa Diaby came into midfield, and the latter helped set up Neymar's 22nd-minute breakthrough.

Diaby and the Brazilian exchanged passes outside of the box before the £200 million man took matters into his own hands and wrapped an expertly weighted shot inside the right post, via beIN Sports (U.S. only):

PSG didn't manage to get on the scoresheet again before half-time, but Nkunku grabbed a second for the visitors a minute after the restart.

Neymar moved into a more central role around the hour mark, as has become traditional under Tuchel, sitting behind Mbappe and eventually Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting once he came on as a forward.

Wylan Cyprien was hasty in challenging Neymar and saw a second yellow after elbowing the Selecao star in the midst of a challenge, and Goal's Robin Bairner detailed the PSG talisman's reaction:

Neymar had a chance in the 85th minute and came close to netting with a chip before goalkeeper Walter Benitez intervened, and the Nice No. 1 was again required to keep out a header.

The defiance could only last so long with Neymar knocking, though, and in the 92nd minute he got the second strike he'd been looking for. This also marked the first time this season he's scored more than once in a match:

The goal that took him to the top of Ligue's scoring charts.

The South American continues to rip a path through France's top flight, although French football writer Jeremy Smith bemoaned the tilted axis in Ligue 1:

The upcoming test against Lyon next Sunday, though, should be a tougher examination.