Kyler Murray Won't Start vs. Baylor Following Disciplinary Issue

Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Kyler Murray won't start Saturday's Big 12 game against the Baylor Bears due to a disciplinary issue.

Pat Forde of Yahoo Sports provided the update. Backup Austin Kendall will likely enter the starting lineup for OU.

ESPN's Rece Davis said during Saturday morning's College Gameday broadcast (via Brad Crawford of 247Sports) that Murray might not start the game as punishment for being late.

Dean Blevins of KWTV heard similar information from sources Friday:

247Sports' Brandon Drumm described the situation as a small issue.

"It's basically [Lincoln] Riley and the OU staff making sure Murray understands that he abides by the same rules as the rest of the team, despite being a millionaire," Drumm wrote. "It's not something that has been a repeated issue, so OU was merely nipping it in the bud before it potentially got out of hand."

It's unclear how long Murray will be sidelined during Saturday's game.

The Heisman Trophy contender, a first-round pick of the Oakland Athletics in the 2018 MLB draft, has completed 68.2 percent of his throws for 1,028 yards with 11 touchdowns and two interceptions through four games, all Oklahoma victories. He's added 240 yards and three scores on 36 rushing attempts.

Kendall, a redshirt sophomore, has thrown just 32 passes since joining the Sooners in 2016.

OU and Baylor are scheduled for a 3:30 p.m. ET kick off at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman.