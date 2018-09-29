Winners and Losers from Week 5 of College Football

1 of 10

Mike Comer/Getty Images

Kelly Bryant had declared his intentions to transfer earlier this week, and starting quarterback Trevor Lawrence had been knocked out of the game after taking a hit to the head from a Syracuse defender.

With Clemson starting its last fourth-quarter drive from its own 6-yard line, the Tigers needed a dig-deep drive from redshirt freshman quarterback Chase Brice, who had been a third-string signal-caller just five days ago.

They got it.

Thirteen plays, 94 yards and five minutes, 25 seconds later, star running back Travis Etienne raced across the goal line for the go-ahead touchdown with just 41 seconds left on the clock to give Clemson a resounding 27-23 win at Death Valley in front of a raucous crowd.

After the game, coach Dabo Swinney told the ABC television reporters that he kept telling Brice to "just find joy in the moment," over and over again. The quarterback did, and he made two critical plays on that drive when it mattered most.

Facing 4th-and-1 near midfield on the drive, Clemson converted, but the play had been blown dead by a false start. With just 2:50 remaining, Swinney decided to go for it on 4th-and-6, and Brice delivered a perfect strike to Tee Higgins for 20 yards and a colossal first down.

Brice looked like a veteran on the play. On the next one, he stunned everybody by keeping the ball for a 17-yard gain.

"How 'bout Chase Brice?" Swinney exclaimed afterward.

Etienne and Tavien Feaster took over from there, gaining the final 15 yards. Etienne helped carry Brice all day, finishing with 27 carries for 203 yards and three scores. Though Brice was overwhelmed at times, he made two massive plays with the game on the line.

It may have been a drive to save a season, especially if Lawrence returns next week and plays up to his capabilities. The crowd rushed the field afterward to celebrate with the team as Clemson remained undefeated and handed Syracuse its first loss of the season.