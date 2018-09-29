Winners and Losers from Week 5 of College Football

Winners and Losers from Week 5 of College FootballSeptember 30, 2018
College football's early schedule of games this season have given us more than our fair share of upsets. But on Saturday, Clemson avoided what would have been a major one, thanks to a gutsy game-winning drive.
The Tigers are just thankful to be one of the winners this week after losing starting quarterback Trevor Lawrence to injury the same week that former starter Kelly Bryant elected to transfer from the team. With a late slate of big games, the Tigers' near-miss gave us all reasons to watch.
Georgia struggled with Tennessee but put the Vols away late with a couple of fourth-quarter touchdowns, and West Virginia used a frenetic start to blow past Texas Tech. Alabama also cruised to a win over the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns after building up a 49-0 halftime lead.
Two high-profile coaches remain winless, and a perennial powerhouse used a late miscue by its opponent to pull off a huge come-from-behind win.
Let's take a look at the winners and losers from college football's first waves of Week 5 games.
Winner: Clemson's Clutch Season-Saving Drive
Kelly Bryant had declared his intentions to transfer earlier this week, and starting quarterback Trevor Lawrence had been knocked out of the game after taking a hit to the head from a Syracuse defender.
With Clemson starting its last fourth-quarter drive from its own 6-yard line, the Tigers needed a dig-deep drive from redshirt freshman quarterback Chase Brice, who had been a third-string signal-caller just five days ago.
They got it.
Thirteen plays, 94 yards and five minutes, 25 seconds later, star running back Travis Etienne raced across the goal line for the go-ahead touchdown with just 41 seconds left on the clock to give Clemson a resounding 27-23 win at Death Valley in front of a raucous crowd.
After the game, coach Dabo Swinney told the ABC television reporters that he kept telling Brice to "just find joy in the moment," over and over again. The quarterback did, and he made two critical plays on that drive when it mattered most.
Facing 4th-and-1 near midfield on the drive, Clemson converted, but the play had been blown dead by a false start. With just 2:50 remaining, Swinney decided to go for it on 4th-and-6, and Brice delivered a perfect strike to Tee Higgins for 20 yards and a colossal first down.
Brice looked like a veteran on the play. On the next one, he stunned everybody by keeping the ball for a 17-yard gain.
"How 'bout Chase Brice?" Swinney exclaimed afterward.
Etienne and Tavien Feaster took over from there, gaining the final 15 yards. Etienne helped carry Brice all day, finishing with 27 carries for 203 yards and three scores. Though Brice was overwhelmed at times, he made two massive plays with the game on the line.
It may have been a drive to save a season, especially if Lawrence returns next week and plays up to his capabilities. The crowd rushed the field afterward to celebrate with the team as Clemson remained undefeated and handed Syracuse its first loss of the season.
Loser: The Darlings of the Offseason's Coaching Carousel
There was almost universal love for the hirings of Scott Frost at Nebraska and Chip Kelly at UCLA this offseason, and it's hard to argue with either one given their track records.
Frost led Central Florida to a spotless record and a mythical national championship in 2017, and after the season, he was hired for the head job at his alma mater, where he was a standout quarterback. Kelly returned to the Pac-12, where he helped revolutionize college football offense in his days at Oregon after an unsuccessful NFL career.
So far, both rebuilds are rocky.
How bad is it? There are only four winless teams left in FBS, and two of them are the Bruins and the Cornhuskers. The only other teams that haven't yet won are San Jose State and UTEP.
There was never a question that it was going to take some time at both programs considering how far they'd fallen under the regimes of Jim Mora Jr. in Westwood and Mike Riley in Lincoln. But nobody expected this.
Kelly's team has lost to Cincinnati, Oklahoma, Fresno State and Colorado. The Buffaloes used a dominant second half to run away from UCLA 38-16 on Friday. Nebraska has lost to Colorado, Troy and Michigan, and on Saturday, the Huskers added a 42-28 loss to Purdue at home.
Yes, the season-opening game against Akron was postponed due to weather, and that could have been a win, but it wasn't.
These were two high-profile coaching hires, and neither is on any type of hot seat. But it's a little bit alarming just how bad these starts are. At least the Huskers showed some signs of life against Purdue, but it didn't lead to anything meaningful in the win column.
Winner: Miami's Turnover Chain Gang
In Year 2 of the turnover chain, the Miami Hurricanes defense continues to bring the swagger back to "The U."
In a Thursday night throwdown against North Carolina, defensive coordinator Manny Diaz's defense forced six turnovers, and three of those were returned for touchdowns. Joe Jackson and Romeo Finley picked off passes and raced for the end zone, and Jonathan Garvin added a scoop-and-score on a fumble.
A week after beating Pittsburgh, the Tar Heels couldn't gain any offensive traction in their two-quarterback system, and the 'Canes continued to thrive with a 47-10 thumping thanks on an opportunistic defense.
In fact, Miami had more points than plays, with just 46 offensive attempts.
The three defensive scores tied a school record, and it was enough for former Hurricanes linebacker and NFL great Jonathan Vilma, who was in the booth for ESPN, to say the defense reminded him of the speed and aggressiveness of all those old Miami teams.
Diaz, meanwhile, continues to inject excitement on that side of the ball.
"It was a sight to see," Diaz said. "We always say, turnovers, they seem to come in bunches. The fact that we turned defense into offense on those was quite a sight to see."
In the much-anticipated starting debut of dual-threat quarterback N'Kosi Perry, the defense stole the show, moving on from the season-opening setback against LSU and continuing its surge to begin ACC play.
Loser: Tennessee and Its Ability to Invent Ways to Lose
Already more than 30-point underdogs to Georgia in Athens, a struggling Tennessee team didn't need to do the Bulldogs any favors.
The Vols did, though, continuing to find inventive ways to give up points. Last week, Tennessee handed the Florida Gators 28 points with three turnovers inside its own 30-yard line that the Gators converted and a fumble through the end zone that would have given Tennessee seven points of its own.
On Saturday, the Volunteers were back at it.
In a scoreless game early in the first half, they looked like they may get their first sack-fumble of the year when defensive lineman Darrell Taylor rushed around the end and stripped Jake Fromm of the ball.
Rather than UT pouncing on it, though, the most Vol thing in the world happened.
Georgia tight end Isaac Nauta, who'd moments before missed the block on Taylor, scooped up the ball and raced for a 40-yard touchdown and an early 7-0 lead.
It was surprising score for a Georgia offense that failed to look fluid yet again due to youth and squandered opportunities. But the No. 2-ranked Bulldogs still had more than enough firepower to easily handle Tennessee and its inept offense.
The Nauta play was huge and set the tone for UGA, which had four fumbles against the Vols and got all of them back.
For Tennessee, it was a continuation of a miserable stretch of football that led to the ouster of former coach Butch Jones and the hiring of Jeremy Pruitt. Saturday's loss was the 11th SEC setback in a row for the Vols, who'd never gone winless in the league until last season.
It's bad breaks and mistakes like the failure to hop on Fromm's fumble that have been going against UT for a long time.
Winner: Colorado Partying Like It's 1998
Somebody break up the Buffs!
Just one year removed from 2016's 10-4 run that saw Colorado in the Pac-12 championship game, the Buffaloes look like they're back following last year's 5-7 lull. Granted, they didn't exactly beat the Patriots on Friday night, handing 0-4 UCLA a 22-point loss, but that doesn't diminish what they've accomplished.
Quarterback Steven Montez continued his brilliant early-season play, completing 22 of 26 passes for 237 yards and a score, and he ran for two more touchdowns in a dominant 38-16 win over the Bruins.
CU is now 4-0 for the first time since all the way back in 1998.
Wins over Colorado State, Nebraska, New Hampshire and UCLA were expected, though. Now, the Buffaloes will see if they can keep it going in a tough stretch that includes hosting Arizona State and traveling to USC and Washington over the next three weeks.
Mike MacIntyre's team has built a nice cushion so far.
The best thing for the Buffaloes is it's not just Montez carrying the show, either. The defense was dominant throughout the second half of Friday night's win after it looked like the Bruins may finally be taking to coach Chip Kelly's scheme.
Sophomore receiver Laviska Shenault also continues to shine in a sterling early season, grabbing 12 catches for 126 yards and scoring one touchdown through the air and one on the ground. Running back Travon McMillian (a Virginia Tech transfer) had his third 100-yard game.
Next week, CU will start trying to prove the naysayers wrong about its light schedule.
Loser: Memphis' Offensive Game Plan and Execution
Memphis' Friday night game against Tulane was another opportunity for coach Mike Norvell to showcase one of the nation's best college players in running back Darrell Henderson.
Instead, the Tigers offense was disjointed and their game plan shoddy in what wound up being a 40-24 loss to Tulane. The Green Wave held the nation's leading rusher in check, allowing the junior to tally just 51 yards on seven carries. And nearly all of those yards came on a 47-yard first-quarter scoring scamper.
So, why only hand the ball to your best weapon just six more times?
It was a confusing plan by Norvell and co., to say the least. The Green Wave came into the game ranked 120th in pass defense, so you can see why Norvell thought he could attack them through the air, but it never materialized.
Brady White completed just 14 of 30 passes for 246 yards and was sacked seven times. Still, the Tigers kept going to that well while a one-man game-changer was relegated to spectator.
Memphis could never even get the ball in the first half, as it saw drive after drive stall. The Tigers ran just 16 plays in the first half and finished with 51 plays for 277 yards. You have to think Henderson could have helped an offense that stagnated time after time.
The Tigers lost several weapons off last year's team, but now they look lost as a unit. The offensive line was terrible, and if they don't get the ball to Henderson, he can't lead them to wins.
The defending American Athletic Conference West division champions must pull themselves out of a 0-2 hole if they're going to repeat.
Winner: Florida State's Late Response
In a game that looked at times like nobody wanted to win, Louisville made the most baffling mistakes at the end.
Florida State made the Cardinals pay.
The Seminoles shook off all their early-season misery with a quick-strike, game-winning drive to beat Louisville 28-24 in what they hope is a marker of a season turnaround. Coach Willie Taggart's program has struggled so far, but Saturday's was a win that could pay important dividends.
After a first-down pass completion to Micky Crum moved the ball to the Seminoles 28-yard line with 2:12 remaining, Crum ran out of bounds to stop the clock. Then, on the next play, Louisville quarterback Jawon Pass threw an interception to A.J. Westbrook.
The way Louisville coach Bobby Petrino yelled at Pass when he got to the sideline made it appear it was a run-pass option call, and Pass shouldn't have thrown it. Regardless, to even give a first-year starting quarterback that decision was baffling.
For once, the Seminoles didn't let the opportunity slip through their hands. An offense that has struggled most of the season came alive, and it did so by using the center of the field in the passing game. Deondre Francois took the 'Noles 81 yards in five plays in just 43 seconds.
The big strikes came on a 19-yard reception by D.J. Matthews and then an electrifying 58-yard catch-and-run by Nyqwan Murray, who took a slant, made a defender miss and then raced untouched to the end zone.
Pass threw another interception to end any chance the Cardinals had of winning, and FSU moved to 3-2 on the season with a comeback win. With a road trip to Miami next week and a home game against Clemson on Oct. 27, FSU needed a win Saturday.
The Seminoles got one in resounding fashion.
Loser: The End of an Era at Kansas State?
Remember when, no matter whether Kansas State was near the top of the Big 12 or not, Manhattan, Kansas was a difficult place for opponents to play?
That isn't the case anymore.
The Wildcats were defeated in the "Little Apple" on Saturday in a 19-14 win by Texas, marking their second home loss of the season.
It has been a long, brilliant run for head coach Bill Snyder, whom the stadium is named after. His career record entering Saturday was 100 games over .500 at 212-112-1. But this looks like his worst team in a long time. The Wildcats can't generate any offense, and the defense isn't much better, either.
Against the Longhorns, KSU had just 64 first-half yards and dug a 19-0 hole it couldn't escape. The Wildcats rallied in the second half against a paltry Texas team that sleepwalked its way through the final 30 minutes, but it didn't matter.
Kansas State never could generate enough offense to be a real threat. After dropping a would-be touchdown on the final play of the first half, the Wildcats simply couldn't make the plays, even though the Longhorns tried to give them the game.
KSU had just 217 total yards of offense.
There have been times over the years when Snyder's teams were left for dead, and they rebounded with strong performances. The Wildcats fell just short on Saturday, and now we're left wondering who they're definitively better than in the Big 12.
Winner: Marcus Simms' Personal Record Book
Entering this season, when West Virginia quarterback Will Grier's Heisman Trophy trumpeters cited his supporting cast as a major reason why he was a threat to win college football's top individual honor, they pointed to Gary Jennings Jr. and David Sills V as returning weapons.
Everybody kind of glossed over Marcus Simms.
But the good thing about having Grier at the helm is he makes everybody better. In head coach Dana Holgorsen's versatile offensive scheme, there are plenty of touches to go around, and the junior receiver is thriving in that environment.
After a quiet season opener against Tennessee, Simms set a career-high with 119 receiving yards against Youngstown State. Then, in last weekend's lopsided win over Kansas State, he did it again, eclipsing that total with 136 yards against the Wildcats.
It only took him 28 minutes to one-up himself against Texas Tech's Swiss-cheese secondary. When it was all said and done, he totaled 138 yards against the Red Raiders as West Virginia's passing game torched Kliff Kingsbury's defense.
Grier keeps shining, and he's distributing the ball to plenty of playmakers who make the Mountaineers an intriguing dark-horse pick for the College Football Playoff, especially after Oklahoma struggled to beat Army a week ago.
WVU is going to load up the points against Big 12 defenses, and Simms has emerged as another seasoned, upper-class weapon for Grier. He's just another force to be schemed against for defenses around the country.
Winner: Afternoon Receiving Delights
If you like big receiving games, Saturday afternoon was your jam.
Maybe you had to search for the huge performances, because most of them didn't happen in marquee games, but with a snoozefest slate of afternoon games before Saturday night's bonanza of quality football matchups, perhaps you ran across them channel-surfing.
Wake Forest's Greg Dortch, Western Michigan's Jayden Reed, Ball State's Riley Miller and UMass' Andy Isabella combined for 41 catches for 706 yards and 12 touchdowns. Yes, that's numbers for just four players.
In the Western Michigan game, Reed didn't even have the most yards on his team, as D'Wayne Eskridge added seven more catches for 141 yards. The Broncos needed every one of those yards in a 40-39 win over Miami (Ohio).
Dortch's massive day came against a hapless Rice team as the Demon Deacons poured it on in a 56-24 win. Isabella's career day for UMass actually came in a loss after the Minute Men were walloped 58-42 by Ohio.
If you stuck with the big-name teams, you saw some quality performances there, too. Oklahoma's Kyler Murray showed out with more than 400 yards and seven total touchdowns, distributing the ball to everybody. Marquise "Hollywood" Brown and CeeDee Lamb each had more than 100 yards.
Vanderbilt's Kalija Lipscomb had a huge day too, helping the Commodores (barely) hold off their FCS neighbors from Nashville with a 31-27 win over Tennessee State.
It was a huge day for receiving numbers, and those big performances helped tide us over until the night time feast.